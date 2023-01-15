Michael Barrett returning to Michigan for sixth season

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett announced on social media he will be returning for the 2023 season. This is huge news for the Wolverines, and the second big news of the day as right guard Zak Zinter announced he was coming back earlier today as well.

Barrett had 37 tackles on the season, along with 3.5 sacks and two interceptions. Barrett coming back gives the Wolverine defense a big boost at the linebacker position heading into the next season.

Michigan has had pretty good luck with upperclassmen deciding to come back for another season, but Barrett is the first notable upperclassmen on the defensive side to announce his return. The offense has had Blake Corum, Trevor Keegan and the aforementioned Zinter all announce returns.

Big name players deciding to come back is also important to consider in regards to the ongoing Jim Harbaugh situation. There is still no word on a deal reached, but all these guys wanting to come back feels like a good sign.

Barrett deciding to return adds another key piece to the 2023 roster, and Michigan is going to go into next season with a ton of hype surrounding the program.