Kris Jenkins returning to Michigan for ‘unfinished business’

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins is coming back to the Wolverines in 2023.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound d-lineman’s return is all the more meaningful with Mazi Smith heading to the pros.

94 x 2023 pic.twitter.com/pmUnvSM2uo — Kris Jenkins (@KrisJenkinsJr1) January 16, 2023

“Last year wasn’t enough,” Jenkins said in a statement. “It’s time to take care of some unfinished business”

Jenkins is a versatile player who shifts between the edge and interior of the line, the hybrid nature of his game is especially valuable in a defensive scheme like Michigan’s that likes to rotate players in and out with high regularity.

Jenkins is now the veteran of a group that includes players such as Mason Graham, Rayshaun Benny, and Kenneth Grant. He’s a smart player who has a positive attitude and his leadership will shine in 2023.

Jenkins has appeared in 29 games at Michigan to this point in his career, with 18 starts under his belt. Jenkins had his most productive year in 2022, piling up 54 tackles (29 solo) with two sacks. With Mazi Smith heading to the NFL, Jenkins’ production has a chance to be even higher next year. Returning was a wise decision for Jenkins, who could really bolster his draft stock with a solid 2023 campaign.