Social media reactions from Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan

University of Michigan President Santa Ono announced that head coach Jim Harbaugh will be returning to the program in 2023. The news sent social media ablaze with thoughts. In short, the Michigan faithful is excited.
Here are notable social media reactions.
CBS Sports’ Lead Reporter Tracy Wolfson
Great news from school president @UMichPrezOno !— Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) January 16, 2023
Harbaugh is staying put!#GoBlue https://t.co/x4j8Z0PfSZ
Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore
Yes sir !!! On a mission! Best Coach in the Country! #GoBlue #SMASH https://t.co/WCAXRbYfmA— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) January 16, 2023
Linebackers coach George Helow
Yessir!! 〽️〽️〽️ GO BLUE https://t.co/7AM9B0RVbs— George Helow (@GeorgeHelow) January 16, 2023
Tight ends coach Grant Newsome
Yes sir! Let’s run it back. Job’s not finished! 〽️ https://t.co/9PeqaKIWTL— Grant Newsome (@grant_newsome) January 16, 2023
Detroit Lions reporter Dannie Rogers
I feel like I missed out on having President @SantaJOno while I was at Michigan! Love this energy from the school pres https://t.co/S0hGd8qmO3— Dannie (@dannierogers___) January 16, 2023
Zach Shaw
Michigan has not been a preseason top-three team since 1993.— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) January 16, 2023
With Jim Harbaugh, Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, 8 defensive starters and 33/44 two-deep players back from a 13-1 team, the Wolverines not only should crack the top three, but have a case for No. 1.
Taylor Lewan with colorful (NSFW) language
PSA: the @UMichFootball haters are sick right now! The legend Jim Harbaugh is staying in AA pic.twitter.com/ZavCV3q7tU— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 16, 2023
U-M Regent Jordan Acker
Good Afternoon to Everyone Except OSU Fans. #GoBlue #RunItBack https://t.co/izCBBFLmCf— Jordan Acker (@JordanAckerMI) January 16, 2023
Adam Schefter
Jim Harbaugh did call the Broncos this afternoon to let them know that, despite their talks, he will in fact be returning to Michigan.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2023
John U. Bacon
Yes, Harbaugh called the U-M pres., not the AD. I'm sure the deal could not have been done w/o the AD, but probably true it wouldn't have been done w/o the president, either.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 16, 2023
And no, not a great look for the AD-coach relationship. Speaks for itself.
EJ Holland
Natty or bust for Michigan— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) January 16, 2023
Loading comments...