Filed under:

Social media reactions from Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan

Jim is back and people have a lot to say about it.

By Trevor Woods
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

University of Michigan President Santa Ono announced that head coach Jim Harbaugh will be returning to the program in 2023. The news sent social media ablaze with thoughts. In short, the Michigan faithful is excited.

Here are notable social media reactions.

CBS Sports’ Lead Reporter Tracy Wolfson

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore

Linebackers coach George Helow

Tight ends coach Grant Newsome

Detroit Lions reporter Dannie Rogers

Zach Shaw

Taylor Lewan with colorful (NSFW) language

U-M Regent Jordan Acker

Adam Schefter

John U. Bacon

EJ Holland

