Full recap of Maize n Brew’s on-site Fiesta Bowl coverage

A packed week of coverage from Phoenix.

By Trevor Woods
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It wasn’t the outcome Michigan wanted on Saturday, but it was one hell of a Fiesta Bowl.

It was also one heck of a week of coverage for Maize n Brew. After a Southwest flight fiasco in which I had to scramble to find a way to Phoenix, I arrived in just enough time for Michigan and TCU’s media day. In the days that followed there was coverage from practices, a joint press conference from Jim Harbaugh and Sonny Dykes, as well as sites and sounds pregame from the field.

Here’s a recap of Maize n Brew’s on-site coverage from the Fiesta Bowl.

The first coverage came from the TCU media day, where I spoke with cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson one-one-one. The CB was confident and didn’t show a whole lot of respect for the Wolverines.

I spoke with quarterback Max Duggan and linebacker Johnny Hodges as well. Duggan said TCU would stick to their strengths and Hodges said he was sick of chatter about their 3-3-5 defense.

Then it was time for Michigan’s media day.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy said TCU head coach Sonny Dykes’ comments earlier in the week made him excited.

We spoke one-on-one with Luke Schoonmaker, J.J. McCarthy, Sherrone Moore, and Junior Colson.

Observations from Michigan’s practice. The biggest takeaway was J.J. McCarthy’s deep ball was on point.

We caught up with J.J. McCarthy to have a conversation about philosophy and how it shapes his life for the better.

We spoke with Dean Straka from 247Sports, and his analysis about TCU ended up being spot on.

Maize n Brew found out that the Fiesta Bowl officiating crew had an Ohio State alum on it.

Jim Harbaugh seemed confident his offense would be able to let it rip.

I have come to the conclusion that the Fiesta Bowl trophy is really cool.

We recapped all of Harbaugh’s comments from the joint presser.

Next up was coverage bright and early from State Farm Stadium, where we were there to see J.J. McCarthy meditate before the game.

Blake Corum was spotted rocking his jersey, but seeing a warrior in crutches was rough.

Olympics legend Michael Phelps was on the Michigan sideline

Michigan entered the field and the goosebumps soon followed

We had a good view of Jake Moody’s 59-yard field goal, the longest in program history.

A recap of all Harbaugh’s comments after the loss

Harbaugh praised McCarthy.

McCarthy answered one question after the game, and made a promise.

I recapped the game via podcast.

I had some thoughts on the officiating.

And finally, I tried to summarize the biggest takeaways from a game that had so many things to talk about.

A sincere thank you to all Maize n Brew readers. Without you, this coverage is not possible. It’s been a pleasure interacting with you all season long.

