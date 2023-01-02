Full recap of Maize n Brew’s on-site Fiesta Bowl coverage

It wasn’t the outcome Michigan wanted on Saturday, but it was one hell of a Fiesta Bowl.

It was also one heck of a week of coverage for Maize n Brew. After a Southwest flight fiasco in which I had to scramble to find a way to Phoenix, I arrived in just enough time for Michigan and TCU’s media day. In the days that followed there was coverage from practices, a joint press conference from Jim Harbaugh and Sonny Dykes, as well as sites and sounds pregame from the field.

Here’s a recap of Maize n Brew’s on-site coverage from the Fiesta Bowl.

The first coverage came from the TCU media day, where I spoke with cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson one-one-one. The CB was confident and didn’t show a whole lot of respect for the Wolverines.

TCU CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson made some notable comments about Michigan today.



— "Way faster than any team they’ve seen."



— "Size does not play a role in football."



— "With speed comes power."



— "We’re coming."@WoodsFootball with the story: https://t.co/ztNxaJ3I1c pic.twitter.com/ljtX4P3obb — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) December 29, 2022

I spoke with quarterback Max Duggan and linebacker Johnny Hodges as well. Duggan said TCU would stick to their strengths and Hodges said he was sick of chatter about their 3-3-5 defense.

TCU Media Day Recap: Max Duggan, Johnny Hodges, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson preview Michigan https://t.co/m8fSKM1VGb — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 29, 2022

Then it was time for Michigan’s media day.

Michigan buses have arrived for their Fiesta Bowl Media Day pic.twitter.com/b3boTIzggI — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 29, 2022

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy said TCU head coach Sonny Dykes’ comments earlier in the week made him excited.

Sonny Dykes’ ‘make the quarterback beat us’ quote is music to the ears of J.J. McCarthy https://t.co/gvrudPgbaQ — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 30, 2022

We spoke one-on-one with Luke Schoonmaker, J.J. McCarthy, Sherrone Moore, and Junior Colson.

Maize n Brew interviews J.J. McCarthy, Sherrone Moore, Schoonmaker, and Colson https://t.co/wy502TBiZK — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 30, 2022

Observations from Michigan’s practice. The biggest takeaway was J.J. McCarthy’s deep ball was on point.

J.J. McCarthy bombs it to Andrel Anthony pic.twitter.com/m5nUxSCloY — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 29, 2022

J.J. McCarthy’s deep ball flourishes at Fiesta Bowl practice https://t.co/Xb8hhVwVSh — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 29, 2022

We caught up with J.J. McCarthy to have a conversation about philosophy and how it shapes his life for the better.

J.J. McCarthy regularly posts inspirational quotes from philosophers like Lao Tzu, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and many others on his Instagram page. @WoodsFootball caught up with McCarthy to talk about Transcendentalism and radiating positive energy in life: https://t.co/1GWV94qFly pic.twitter.com/KEZQoFziPJ — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) December 30, 2022

We spoke with Dean Straka from 247Sports, and his analysis about TCU ended up being spot on.

How deep is TCU at receiver? Is their rushing attack underrated?



Can the Horned Frogs play with physicality vs. Michigan?



Why has TCU struggled in the red zone?@WoodsFootball caught up with @DWStraka49 from @247Sports to get a TCU perspective: https://t.co/CTc1Y6KlQh pic.twitter.com/NG4sm4KL0Q — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) December 30, 2022

Maize n Brew found out that the Fiesta Bowl officiating crew had an Ohio State alum on it.

There's an Ohio State alum on the Fiesta Bowl SEC officiating crew. @WoodsFootball with more.https://t.co/V2K1FDh3z2 — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) December 30, 2022

Jim Harbaugh seemed confident his offense would be able to let it rip.

"It's time to play the game and let it rip."



- Jim Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/5rx2h1eSdv — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 30, 2022

I have come to the conclusion that the Fiesta Bowl trophy is really cool.

Who has the better helmet? pic.twitter.com/APwBlCO572 — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 30, 2022

We recapped all of Harbaugh’s comments from the joint presser.

"It’s time to play the game and let it rip."



"Like Bill Parcells says: You are who your record says you are."



Everything Jim Harbaugh said one day before the Fiesta Bowl: https://t.co/BxIVzPLfui pic.twitter.com/PFza3pkRtF — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) December 30, 2022

Next up was coverage bright and early from State Farm Stadium, where we were there to see J.J. McCarthy meditate before the game.

J.J. McCarthy locked in and meditating pic.twitter.com/6F1szP3PjP — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 31, 2022

Blake Corum was spotted rocking his jersey, but seeing a warrior in crutches was rough.

Blake Corum rocking his jersey pic.twitter.com/Y4ZRPcuMxl — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 31, 2022

Olympics legend Michael Phelps was on the Michigan sideline

Michael Phelps is on the Michigan sideline pic.twitter.com/v8Jyh27UjQ — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 31, 2022

Michigan entered the field and the goosebumps soon followed

Your Michigan Football Wolverines pic.twitter.com/Hd8blRmwv3 — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 31, 2022

We had a good view of Jake Moody’s 59-yard field goal, the longest in program history.

Money Moody baby. 59 yards



Longest field goal in Michigan history pic.twitter.com/fFyN2jSMM4 — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 31, 2022

A recap of all Harbaugh’s comments after the loss

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss: https://t.co/umHQOARhdR pic.twitter.com/VAcxn330tl — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) January 1, 2023

Harbaugh praised McCarthy.

Jim Harbaugh’s praises J.J. McCarthy’s "titan of an effort".



Mike Sainristil said McCarthy "played his ass off".@WoodsFootball on a valiant effort, even in defeat.https://t.co/HZWIdocHtq — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) January 1, 2023

McCarthy answered one question after the game, and made a promise.

J.J. McCarthy watched confetti fall and the TCU team celebrate after beating Michigan.



An emotional McCarthy made a promise at his postgame presser



"We’ll be back.": https://t.co/ExnawNa4Uz pic.twitter.com/76XSzDh3dY — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) January 1, 2023

I recapped the game via podcast.

Listen to @WoodsFootball and the Maize n Brew Postgame Reaction Podcast: Making sense of Michigan’s wild 51-45 Fiesta Bowl loss: https://t.co/8G2HwvZaFk pic.twitter.com/7172BMwFNA — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) January 1, 2023

I had some thoughts on the officiating.

Officials in Michigan-TCU Fiesta Bowl made despicable calls and have a lot of explaining to do says @WoodsFootball



STORY: https://t.co/lUG4kubvDE pic.twitter.com/6kEP03RbdJ — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) January 1, 2023

And finally, I tried to summarize the biggest takeaways from a game that had so many things to talk about.

Biggest takeaways from Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU: https://t.co/gnyXzagsfk pic.twitter.com/aQjhFIDLWf — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) January 1, 2023

A sincere thank you to all Maize n Brew readers. Without you, this coverage is not possible. It’s been a pleasure interacting with you all season long.