Former Wolverines in the NFL: Divisional Round

Nine former Wolverines reached the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs this year. Seven of them were victorious. The biggest stunner of the weekend, however, came from the least likely of sources: 15-year veteran Chad Henne.

Here’s how each of them performed in the Divisional Round:

Chad Henne, QB Kansas City Chiefs

Amidst a herculean performance out of Patrick Mahomes just to continue playing following a high-ankle sprain, Chad Henne stepped up to lead the Chiefs on 12-play, 98-yard touchdown drive. With uncertainty as to whether Mahomes would return or not, Henne stepped in calm, cool and collected to expand Kansas City’s lead to 10. They would not relinquish that lead.

Shockingly, this was his first career postseason touchdown pass. Henne’s teams have appeared in 12 playoff games, but he’s only thrown 15 total passes, a majority of which being in one game in the 2020 playoffs.

Henne and the Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20.

Frank Clark, DE Kansas City Chiefs

Clark made his presence felt this weekend, starting for the Chiefs at defensive end and recording three tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. The sack was just his fifth of the season, though he has made the most of his appearances beyond what the stat sheet may indicate.

Mike Danna, DE Kansas City Chiefs

Danna was a non-factor for the Chiefs on Saturday. He played just under half the defensive snaps (49%) but didn’t record anything in the box score. The third-year pro was a consistent contributor in the regular season and has had playoff success in the past, so I expect him to bounce back next week in the AFC Championship.

Daxton Hill, S Cincinnati Bengals

With Tre Flowers unable to play for the Bengals on Sunday, Hill stepped up into an increased role. Tasked with primarily covering tight ends, he had arguably his best performance to date in the NFL. While he only recorded one tackle, he notably broke up a pass intended for Dawson Knox in the end zone. In one week, he was able to flip the public sentiment about him in Cincinnati.

Hill and the Bengals advanced to the AFC Championship by defeating the Buffalo Bills, 27-10.

Chris Evans, RB Cincinnati Bengals

Evans was again inactive this weekend. Hopefully he can get some playing time before the Bengals playoff run ends, if it does.

Brandon Graham, DE Philadelphia Eagles

Graham was his usual, elite self on Saturday night against the Giants. He finished with two tackles and one sack. The Eagles as a whole had five sacks in total. Graham now has 4.5 sacks in just seven career playoff games. He may be nearing retirement but he’s more than proved he’s still got it.

Graham and the Eagles overwhelmed the New York Giants, 38-7.

Bredeson split time this weekend at left guard as New York continued to rotate its offensive line. Overall this year, Bredeson had a minor breakout while seeing the most playing time of his career. However, there’s no guarantee those snaps will be available again next year.

Sean McKeon, TE Dallas Cowboys

McKeon was on the active roster for the Cowboys in their divisional matchup with the 49ers. However, he was a non-factor and did not register in the stat sheet. He came in to block sporadically, but it was an overall disappointing day for Dallas as a whole.

The Cowboys fell to San Francisco, 19-12.

Ambry Thomas, CB San Francisco 49ers

Thomas again missed the Divisional Round matchup due to an ankle injury.