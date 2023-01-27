Kirk Campbell named Michigan quarterbacks coach

Michigan Football parted ways with quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss last week, and now the program has named who will serve as their new quarterbacks coach.

Kirk Campbell, who was an offensive analyst for the Wolverines in 2022, has been elevated to quarterbacks coach. While the announcement is solely for the quarterbacks coach position, Campbell has experience as an offensive coordinator as well, serving in that capacity at Old Dominion prior to being hired at Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Friday (Jan. 27) that Kirk Campbell has been elevated to the Robert McCollum Family Quarterbacks Coach for the Wolverines’ football program. Campbell served as an offensive analyst for the team in 2022.

“Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year,” said Harbaugh. “Our offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting. Kirk does an outstanding job developing relationships and I know he will have an outstanding rapport with our quarterbacks. We are excited to have Kirk and his wife, Lauren, as well as their daughter, Riley, continue as members of our Michigan Football family.”

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Robert McCollum Family Quarterback Coach at the University of Michigan,” said Campbell. “I enjoy my relationship with Coach Harbaugh and our staff, and I look forward to working with them as we develop, mentor and coach great players. My family and I love everything about this university and football program, especially the people that I get to work with daily. I look forward to helping Team 144 reach new heights in 2023. Today and every day it’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine. Go Blue!”

Campbell joined the Michigan staff after spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion University.

In 2021, Campbell helped the Monarchs average 28.5 points per game and 385.4 yards per contest. ODU finished the regular season by winning its final five games, and the offense averaged 36 points per game during that stretch. Old Dominion averaged 12 more points and 112 more offensive yards per game after Campbell’s arrival.

Prior to his time at Old Dominion, Campbell was an offensive analyst at Penn State for three seasons (2017-19). He worked with the quarterbacks, scouted future opponents, and helped with game planning. During that three-year stretch, the Nittany Lions averaged 36.8 points per game and all three seasons ranked among the 10 best in points and yards in Penn State history.

Campbell helped the Nittany Lions win 31 games during that stretch and participate in two New Year’s Six bowl games. He served as Penn State’s interim QB coach in the team’s 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis, his final game with the program.

He was the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Alderson Broaddus (W.Va.) for five seasons (2012-16), during which the offense averaged 34.7 points per game. In 2016, the university’s fourth season of football, he helped lead the startup program to a 9-2 record and won the GMAC Championship. Alderson Broaddus produced three All-Americans and 13 all-conference performers that same season.