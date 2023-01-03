Former Wolverines in the NFL: Week 17

Yet another injury befell the Michigan alumni group as Michael Schofield left the Bears game on a cart due to injury. However, the stars came out to play this week.

We’ve been actively trying to avoid this piece becoming a Tom Brady love-fest, however this week it’s impossible not to. The ageless wonder has struck again.

Here are the top three performing former Wolverines in the NFL this week:

Tom Brady, QB Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With the NFC South on the line, Tampa Tom delivered in the best way possible. Trailing 21-10 early in the fourth quarter, Brady led back-to-back touchdown drives to take the lead before plunging in a sneak to ice the game. Now division champs, Brady and the Bucs are guaranteed to host a playoff game. Given the struggles this team has had, that is a minor miracle.

Brady finished his day 34-of-45 for 432 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, no interceptions and a rushing touchdown. You can’t do any better at 45 years young.

Brady and the Bucs defeated the Carolina Panthers, 30-24.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE Detroit Lions

What more can be said of the sensational rookie? This week, he registered four tackles, a half sack, a pass deflection, a fumble recovery and yet another interception. Beyond the box score, Hutch has made leaps and bounds at containing mobile quarterbacks. Several times on Sunday, Justin Fields would attempt to escape the pocket only to be forced back inside by a containing Hutchinson. If he doesn’t win defensive rookie of the year, what are we even doing here?

.@aidanhutch97's three interceptions are the most by a rookie defensive lineman in NFL history pic.twitter.com/lw1lnXq3bP — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 2, 2023

Hutchinson and the Lions defeated the hapless Chicago Bears, 41-10.

Brandon Graham, DE Philadelphia Eagles

Graham notched his 10th and 11th sacks of the season on Sunday against the Saints. On the week, he tallied three tackles and those two sacks. He now has eight sacks in the last six weeks and is now tied for 13th in the NFL in total sacks, all while at the spritely young age of 34.

Graham and the Eagles shockingly fell to the New Orleans Saints, 20-10.

Honorable Mentions