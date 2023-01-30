2023 Heisman Trophy odds revealed on DraftKings

We are about seven months away from the start of the 2023 college football season (how depressing does that sound?) but the oddsmakers are DraftKings Sportsbook recently put out their odds for the Heisman Trophy winner this upcoming year.

Three Michigan Wolverines are on the initial list of players you can wager on — quarterback J.J. McCarthy (+2,500), running back Blake Corum (+3,000) and running back Donovan Edwards (+8,000).

Some of the players at the top include reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams (+500), Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (+1,000), UNC quarterback Drake Maye (+1,200), Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (+1,400 each).

There are also a few notable names that could intrigue Michigan fans. Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is somehow at +1,800 when he hasn’t even guaranteed the starting role for the upcoming season; he’ll have a hell of a competition this summer against true freshman five-star Nico Iamaleava.

Kyle McCord, Ohio State’s assumed starting quarterback, and Drew Allar, sophomore quarterback at Penn State, are both at +2,200, still ahead of McCarthy. Allar I can kind of understand given he’s in a more pass happy offense and he got plenty of reps last year, but McCord, when he hasn’t earned the starting job yet, doesn’t make sense to me either. He’ll have to duke it out with Devin Brown, who is +6,000 in the Heisman odds.

And then there’s old friend and current Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara, who checks in at +30,000. You’re probably better off setting your money on fire or donating it to charity because there’s no way a quarterback who plays at Iowa and is coached by Brian Ferentz will ever win the Heisman Trophy. I’d bet money on that if I could.

Other Big Ten players you can bet on include Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (+3,000), Penn State running back Nick Singleton (+6,000), Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (+6,000) and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (+6,000), to name a handful.

What do you think about these super early betting odds for the Heisman? And who would you put your money on? Let me know down in the comments below!