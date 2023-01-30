Kentucky tight ends coach subtweets Jim Harbaugh’s NFL interest

We love college football for so many reasons: the pageantry, the tradition, the electric home crowds, the rivalries and of course, all the fascinating storylines surrounding recruiting.

We see coaches try to sway recruits from one school to theirs all the time, but it’s not very often we see one coach call out another publicly. That’s exactly what happened over the weekend when Kentucky tight ends coach Vince Marrow not-so-subtly call out Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his interest in the NFL.

I don’t get it parents still letting kids go to a certain school when it’s very clear he wants back in the NFL. Glad we don’t have that problem SMDH. Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) January 29, 2023

Of course, Marrow is referencing the fact Harbaugh has interviewed with NFL teams the last two seasons. Last season, he infamously interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings on National Signing Day, but an offer was never made.

Recently, he interviewed with the Denver Broncos and was considered a top candidate. We learned about a follow-up meeting with the owner of the Broncos, but President Ono announced a few weeks ago Harbaugh would be returning to Michigan.

Sending a tweet like this is petty and immature. What parent is actually seeing a tweet like this and saying, “Wow, you’re right Vince, let’s head down to Lexington and go catch a basketball game with that used car salesmen coaching?”

Just a weird, weird thing to put on social media.

To quote one of my favorite fictional characters of the last decade, maybe Marrow is “peanut butter and jealous.” Maybe him and the rest of the Wildcats, “hate us cause they ain’t us.”