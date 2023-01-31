Mike Morris exceeded expectations following in the footsteps of elite Wolverines

Going into this season, there were a lot of question marks surrounding the defensive line. The Michigan Wolverines had just lost their two stars, and no one knew who was going to pick up the production from Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

Enter Mike Morris.

Morris came to Ann Arbor as a three-star recruit from Florida. He didn’t see game action during his freshman season and only appeared in one game during his sophomore season, a blowout loss against Wisconsin. As soon as Morris got consistent playing time his junior year, he ran with the opportunity.

During the 2021 season, Morris appeared in all 14 games and started in four of those games. Morris finished with 17 tackles and an interception on the season.

The 2022 season, Morris’ senior year, was truly special. He started in 11 of 14 games (he was injured for the other three) and was arguably Michigan’s best player on defense. His presence as an edge rusher was remarkable, and the defense was better when he was in the game.

With 7.5 sacks on the season, Morris led the entire team. He finished with 23 total tackles, 11 of them for a loss. His play earned him the Big Ten Densive Lineman of the Year, the Richard Katcher Award (Michigan’s best defensive lineman), a first team All-Big Ten player and a second team All-American (FWAA, AFCA). Last but not but not least, he was a three time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

It was truly special getting to watch Morris at Michigan. He had an incredible career and helped the Wolverines achieve great things. I think I speak for all Michigan fans when I say that we can’t wait to watch him at the next level! Go be great, Mike.