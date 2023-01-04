Michigan WR Andrel Anthony enters transfer portal

Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony has announced he has entered the transfer portal.

Anthony’s Statement

I WOULD LIKE TO THANK GOD FOR GIVING ME TO PLAY THE GAME I LOVE. GROWING UP AS A KID, I ALWAYS WANTED TO PLAY HERE, AND TO SAY I LOVED PLAYING AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN WOULD BE AN UNDERSTATEMENT. I’D LIKE TO SAY THIS WAS NOT AN EASY DECISION AT ALL.. I HAVE MADE FRIENDSHIPS AND RELATIONSHIPS THAT WILL LAST FOREVER. THANK YOU COACH HARBAUGH FOR BELIEVING IN ME SINCE I WAS A 13 YEAR OLD KID AT SUMMER CAMP. THANK YOU TEAMMATES, ESPECIALLY THE “CREW” FOR TAKING ME IN AND PUSHING ME EVERYDAY. I LOVE EACH AND EVERY ONE Y’ALL AND COULDN’T HAVE ASKED FOR A BETTER GROUP TO COME IN AND GO ON THIS JOURNEY WITH AFTER PRAYING COUNTLESS HOURS AND TALKING WITH MY FAMILY, I WILL BE ENTERING THE TRANSFER PORTAL.

Anthony, a former 2021 tree-star recruit out of East Lansing, finished the season with 7 receptions for 80 yards. The biggest game of his career occurred in 2021 in a 37-33 loss against his hometown college, Michigan State. The kid from East Lansing went off for 6 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns against the Spartans.

Anthony had potential coming to Michigan, and the thought was he and J.J. McCarthy would develop a solid rapport. The success just didn’t come consistently for Anthony in Ann Arbor. Anthony was a well-liked player, and his kind words for head coach Jim Harbaugh and the program indicate it’s all love and he aims to go somewhere to receive more playing time.

Michigan has the likes of Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson returning next season, and then there’s up and comers such as Tyler Morris, Amorion Walker, and Darrius Clemons in the fold. Michigan should fare OK at wideout, even with Anthony’s departure.