Jim Harbaugh releases statement addressing NFL rumors

NFL rumors are running amuck with insiders across the country reporting new information about Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and possible open positions for head coaching gigs in the NFL.

On Thursday afternoon, Harbaugh released the following statement on social media:

“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days. College and NFL teams have great interest in all of our personnel, from players to coaches and staff, I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.

“As I state in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary coach Bo Schembechler said...‘Those who stay will be champions.’”

This comes after a report from The Athletic that Harbaugh would take an NFL head coaching position if offered, with the Denver Broncos being one of the teams interested. Then, later this week, reports surfaced that Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper reached out to Harbaugh to speak about his head coaching vacancy. Harbaugh later told a news outlet in Charlotte that he believed he would be coaching in Ann Arbor in 2023.

The statement made on Thursday was the first we have officially heard from Harbaugh since then, and I wouldn’t call this the most definitive of answers to the question. While he did commit to the preparation of the 2023 season, he did not completely spell out all NFL possibilities with vague statements like “no one knows what the future holds” and “I expect” to be coaching Michigan.

So while it is better than saying nothing, it still leaves a lot to speculate about the Michigan head coaching position moving forward, whether Harbaugh stays or goes.