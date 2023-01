Michigan WR Ronnie Bell declares for NFL Draft

Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell is heading to the pros.

Bell announced on Thursday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bell’s Statement

I WANT TO START BY THANKING GOD FOR BLESSING ME WITH THE ABILITY AND THE CHANCE TO PLAY THIS GAME ON ONE OF THE BIGGEST STAGES IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL GIVING ME THE OPPORTUNITY OF A LIFETIME TO INSPIRE AND LIVE OUT MY DREAMS. THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN IS THE GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WHOLE WORLD AND WILL ALWAYS HOLD A SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART.

TO ALL MY TEAMMATES OVER THESE LAST 5 YEARS, Y’ALL KNOW IT’S LOVE. I WILL FOREVER CHERISH THE LATE DAYS IN THE LOCKER ROOM, THE BLOOD, SWEAT, AND TEARS IN THE WEIGHT ROOM AND THE COUNTLESS JOKES IN THE MEETING ROOMS. MY BROTHERS FOR LIFE

COACH HARBAUGH AND THE ENTIRE STAFF IN SCHEMBECHLER HALL, I LOVE AND APPRECIATE YOU FOR WELCOMING A BASKETBALL PLAYER FROM KANSAS CITY AND GIVING ME AN OPPORTUNITY TO PLAY THE GAME I LOVE IAM FOREVER IN DEBT TO YOU ALL FOR HOW YOU HAVE MOLDED ME INTO THE PLAYER AND MANIAM TODAY. I AM FOREVER BLESSED TO HAVE BEEN A PART OF A CULTURE THAT WILL DO NOTHING BUT GET BETTER AND WIN MORE RINGS!

TO BLUE NATION AND THE GREATEST FANS ON EARTH, THANK YOU. THROUGH THE UPS AND THE DOWNS I AM SO THANKFUL FOR THE RELENTLESS SUPPORT AND LOVE THAT YOU SHOWED FOR THE TEAM AND MYSELF EVERY SINGLE WEEKEND. I CANNOT EXPRESS ENOUGH HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPRECIATED. THERE IS NOTHING LIKE THE BIG HOUSE ON SATURDAYS.

WITH THAT BEING SAID, I HAVE DECIDED TO DECLARE FOR THE 2023 NFL DRAFT. I AM EXCITED FOR WHAT THE NEXT CHAPTER HOLDS.