We've made it to our final Reacts Survey for the Michigan Wolverines football team for the 2022 season.

Now, let’s get to business.

In this week’s survey, we started off asking you what you mainly blame the Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on. The results were close, but 37% of respondents thought the coaching was most responsible for the loss, followed by the pick-sixes with 36% of the vote, the defense with 15% and officiating with 11%.

The Wolverines ended the season 13-1, a remarkable feat for a team that’s over/under in Vegas preseason was set at nine. So was this a successful season in your eyes even though they fell short of the National Championship? A whopping 92% of you said the season was successful despite the bitter taste in our mouths currently.

Finally, with rumors swirling about Jim Harbaugh potentially going back to the NFL, we asked if you think he will be coaching the Wolverines next season. At this very moment, 28% of fans believe Harbaugh will head back to the NFL. Of course, this question was posed prior to the NCAA violation he is facing, so perhaps voters would vote differently today.

Which way did you vote? Let us know down in the comments