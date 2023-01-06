 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Warde Manuel comments on Michigan Football NCAA violation allegations

This is probably the only comment we’ll get from Manuel on the matter for quite some time.

By Trevor Woods
Michigan v Indiana Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

News started to snowball yesterday regarding the Michigan Football program and potential violations. The violations date back to 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, with Michigan potentially facing Level I and Level II violations.

On Friday afternoon, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel confirmed the program has received draft allegations.

“Yesterday, we received draft allegations from the NCAA regarding our football program,” Manuel said in a statement. “We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with this investigation. Out of respect to the NCAA’s enforcement process, we will not offer further comments.”

The draft of allegations starts a 90-day window before the official notice is given. In that timeframe, Michigan will be communicating with the NCAA to sort this all out.

