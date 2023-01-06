Michigan CB DJ Turner declares for NFL Draft

A day after Michigan wideout Ronnie Bell declared for the NFL Draft, Wolverines cornerback D.J. Turner has done the same.

First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport I love because, without Him, none of this would be possible.

To my teammates who have become my brothers, I thank you for these past four seasons and I would not have wanted to do it with anyone else. We were able to achieve many goals that we said we would accomplish. I am forever grateful for the memories we have made and the bonds we have created.

To Coach Harbaugh, thank you for keeping your promise to my family to always treat me like one of your own.

To my Coaches (Coach Minter, Coach Clink Coach McDonald, Coach Mo. and Coach Herb), thank you for helping me grow as a young man and a player while I have been here at the University of Michigan.

Special thanks to my academic advisors, Claiborne Green, Kevin Lubrano and Sean Edgerton, and staff for helping me keep my promise to myself and my parents to get my degree from the University of Michigan. I can proudly say that I am now a Michigan Man. Thanks to everyone who has supported me over the years of playing sports.

To my mom dad, and sister, words cannot express the gratitude I have for the many sacrifices you all have made for me to be where I am today.

Please know I could not have done it without you all.

Since the age of six, I have always dreamed of one day playing in the NFL With that being said I HAVE CHOSEN TO FOREGO MY FINAL YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY AND ENTER THE 2023 NFL DRAFT.

Finally, thank you to the best fans in the country for all your support over the years in the big house.