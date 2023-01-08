‘One More Year’ fund created to help Corum, others return to Michigan

A crowdfunding effort is underway to try and keep a handful of Michigan Wolverines with NFL aspirations in college for another season.

Created by Valiant Management Group, the “One More Year” fund is live now on their website. This NIL fund is designed to retain players like Blake Corum, Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan, Cornelius Johnson and others who have not yet declared for the NFL Draft. All proceeds will go straight to the players who return for the 2023 season.

Any amount of money can be donated, but if you donate $5,000 or more, you will receive exclusive donor benefits. Those benefits include Zoom calls with the players, signed memorabilia and more. If you wish to donate more than $5,000, you are encouraged to email Valiant at fundraising@valiantuofm.com to receive those benefits.

The goal is to raise as much money as possible, and no donation is too big or too small, a spokesperson for Valiant told Maize n Brew.

I’m sure you’re wondering where the money goes if the players head to the NFL anyways, despite these fundraising efforts. Well, the money will be distributed to returning players, as “Those Who Stay Will Be Paid,” according to Valiant’s website.

The deadline for players to declare for the draft is a week from today, Sunday, Jan. 15. So if you are thinking about donating towards this fund, you may want to act quickly.

If you wish to donate to the fund, click here.