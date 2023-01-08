Michigan football ranked No. 1 for average home attendance in 2022

According to an article by 247Sports, the Michigan Wolverines ranked first in the nation in average home crowd attendance for the 2022 season. The average attendance for the Big House this season was 110,246. The next closest was Penn State with 107,379.

.@BCrawford247 put together a list of the top ten teams based off of their home attendance, and it doesn't disappoint ✍️https://t.co/AHYLyfqPk0 pic.twitter.com/UMfuIt9W1C — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 4, 2023

One interesting tidbit from these rankings is that the top three are all Big Ten schools. Ohio State came in third with an average attendance of 104,663.

The rest of the rankings are as follows: LSU (100,596), Tennessee (100,532), Texas (100,242), Alabama (98,981), Texas A&M (97,213), Georgia (92,746) and Florida (87,180).

This comes as no surprise that the Wolverines packed Michigan Stadium with more fans than anywhere else as the Big House more people than other stadium in the country.

Rival fanbases have claimed the Big House should be a harder place to play because of how many people are in the stadium, but it seems like it’s been pretty difficult for opposing teams. The Wolverines haven’t lost a game in Ann Arbor in front of fans since 2019.

Michigan Stadium is currently adding in new scoreboards that are going to be larger than the previous ones. Let’s hope they keep more noise in and help continue to make the Big House one of the toughest places to play in college football.