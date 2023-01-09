Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker declares for NFL Draft

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker announced on Monday morning that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

Schoonmaker’s statement to ESPN

“Coach Harbaugh and a lot of the offensive coaches have given me the confidence that I’m ready for the next level, and I’ve developed into a complete tight end. I’m at that point where I can now begin the process for the next level. With that guidance and the guidance of others, it’s that time.”

ESPN reports that NFL scouts project Schoonmaker to be a second-round draft pick. Schoonmaker played in 44 games at Michigan with 20 starts, hauling in 54 receptions for 637 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 6-foot-6 and 250-pound Schoonmaker will be participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl next month in Las Vegas and will be looking to bolster his draft stock.

With Schoonmaker heading to the pros, it will be Colston Loveland who will become Michigan’s No. 1 tight end and the likely No. 2 will be Indiana transfer A.J. Barner. Names like Max Bredeson and Matthew Hibner are also in the mix for snaps.