Betting the Big Ten: Week 7

The hot streak continues! In Week 6, Nebraska not only covered, but won outright. Michigan covered easily in a smashing of Minnesota. Even Purdue and Iowa stayed under the ludicrously low over/under of 39. The only thing we missed was the Ohio State vs. Maryland over.

In total, we went 4-1 last week. Let’s keep it rolling!

All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Please bet responsibly.

Indiana at Michigan (-33), O/U 45.5, Noon

Indiana has historically played Michigan tough, despite rarely coming out victorious. With the Hoosiers firing offensive coordinator Walt Bell following their loss to Maryland, they’ve now had two full weeks to get the interim up to speed. Do I think that will make a difference? Absolutely not. Michigan’s defense is second in the country at passing yards allowed and 13th in rushing yards. Expect another steamrolling in Ann Arbor.

The pick: Michigan -33

Ohio State (-19.5) at Purdue, O/U 49, Noon

The under has hit in four of Ohio State’s five contests this year, but I’m hesitant to pull the trigger there as these two teams smashed the over head-to-head in both 2018 and 2021. This line has been moving slightly from 21 down to 19.5, which tells me Purdue has some momentum. I certainly don’t see the Boilermakers winning this game outright, but in a quintessential trap game before Penn State, I could see Ohio State’s full focus not being there. Give me Purdue to keep it moderately close at home.

The pick: Purdue +19.5

Michigan State at Rutgers (-5.5), O/U 39.5, Noon

This is a tough one for me, as I didn’t expect Rutgers to be favored by this much. Rumors of a potential quarterback change at Michigan State could be playing a part in this spread. Rutgers is 5-0-1 against the spread this year and 3-0 as the favorite. Conversely, Michigan State is 0-2-1 as an underdog against the spread. I’ll take the Scarlet Knights to stay unbeaten against the spread.

The pick: Rutgers -5.5

UMass at Penn State (-41.5), O/U 54.5, 3:30 p.m.

The total of 41.5 is a lot of points. Like Rutgers, Penn State is also unbeaten against the spread. However, I just don’t think I can stomach laying nearly six touchdowns in what could be a rain-soaked game in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lion offense has been very effective, but in small increments. They are near dead last in the country in explosive plays, as James Franklin was uncomfortably asked about in a press conference this week. I’ll lean on the weather and take the under here.

The pick: Under 54.5

Illinois at Maryland (-14), O/U 51, 3:30 p.m.

I’m not a fan of this spread being exactly 14, as I likely would have taken Illinois at +14.5 and would feel much better about Maryland at -13.5. At exactly 14, I have some trepidation. However, at the end of the day, Illinois hasn’t covered a spread all year. I’ll stick with Maryland, but I don’t feel good about it.

The pick: Maryland -14

Iowa at Wisconsin (-10), O/U 34.5, 4 p.m.

Somehow, some way this game could decide the Big Ten West. Iowa and Wisconsin are the lone two Big Ten West teams with fewer than two conference losses, as Iowa has just the one to Penn State and Wisconsin is undefeated in conference play. The Hawkeyes don’t have a ranked opponent left on the schedule, while the Badgers still have Ohio State, so this game decides who’s in the drivers seat.

Without Cade McNamara (and really even with him), it’s been tough sledding for the Iowa offense. Life hasn’t been much better for the Wisconsin offense either, though, as it ranks 91st nationally in passing yards. Iowa’s defense is still elite, so I don’t see how Wisconsin is able to stretch this margin all the way to 10, even if it wins the game handily.

The pick: Iowa +10