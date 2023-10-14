The Michigan Wolverines host the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon in the Big House, looking to win their seventh straight game. The Wolverines have a big rivalry game at Michigan State next weekend, but first must send the Hoosiers back to Bloomington with a loss.

The Hoosiers come into the game just 2-3 on the season and winless in the Big Ten. They did hold Ohio State to just 23 points in the season opener, but gave up 44 points to Maryland in their most recent game two weeks ago.

The Hoosiers are coming off a bye week and had an extra week to prepare for this game, but is still unlikely to be enough. The Wolverines are huge favorites and should roll in this one, rain or shine.

Game Info

Teams: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

Television: FOX

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050)

Spread: Michigan -33; O/U: 45.5

Today’s question: Can the Wolverines avoid looking ahead?

The Wolverines have a huge one next Saturday night up in East Lansing, but first they need to get past the Hoosiers this weekend. The Spartans have not been great this year, but it is still a rivalry game, and it could be easy for Michigan to already be looking ahead. The Wolverines have done a great job and concentrating on the team they are playing this season, but Michigan State will be the team’s first potential distraction this year. How they come out against Indiana will say a lot about the current level of focus.