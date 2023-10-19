The 2023 rendition of the bout between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans is upon us. Not much has changed for the maize and blue since the last time these two teams met, but the other side has gone through quite a bit.

Over the last 12 months, Michigan State lost its starting quarterback and leading receiver from last season to the transfer portal. Head coach Mel Tucker was also caught in a scandal this fall which saw him being removed from his title with the program. Since then, the Spartans have lost four straight games heading into their biggest game of the year against their in-state rival.

Here’s how you can watch this game and some of the other top games of Week 8.

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Weather: 54 degrees, cloudy

54 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds : MICH -24.5, O/U: 46.5, ML: MICH -2600, MSU +1300

MICH -24.5, 46.5, MICH -2600, MSU +1300 Best Bet (13-6-2): MICH -24.5

Last year, the Wolverines were 22-point favorites at home and the game resulted in a push because Jake Moody kicked five field goals through in a ho-hum contest. With everything that happened in the tunnel a season ago, I feel like Michigan is coming with a vengeance in this contest on Saturday night.

Freshman Katin Houser will very likely get the start for the Spartans, his second of the season. Last week he performed fairly well scoring three touchdowns but completed only 62.1 percent of his passes and threw for just 133 yards. In the midst of blowing a three-score lead, Houser was 1-for-4 for a single passing yard and a sack in Michigan State’s final three offensive drives. He’ll be the first underclassman MSU quarterback to start against Michigan since 2001, and Houser will be facing maybe the best defense in the country.

Defensively, I imagine that Michigan State is going to stack the box and make the Wolverines win through the air. The Spartans are a physical team up front and have held some good offenses to low totals on the ground. They’ve allowed only 114.8 rushing yards per game in 2023.

That will leave the game in the hands of J.J. McCarthy, who has answered the call in almost every contest this season. He’s been the most accurate quarterback in America, completing 78.2 percent of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns to just three picks (all in one game) this season. I suspect that we will see a lot of Roman Wilson and Colston Loveland, his two favorite targets, early and often in this game.

If you look at ESPN’s SP+ rankings, Michigan State is eerily similar to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Spartans have the No. 86 offense, No. 26 defense, and are No. 55 overall compared to the Huskers at No. 87 offense, No. 21 defense, and No. 53 overall. Just three weeks ago the Wolverines demolished Nebraska on the road, 45-7, a 38-point difference.

That’s why I’m rolling with the Wolverines again here. They’re 3-0-1 ATS in the last four weeks and I think there is a great chance they blow Michigan State out of the water because of what happened last season.

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Weather: 57 degrees, partly cloudy

57 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds : OSU -4.5, O/U: 45.5, ML: PSU +164, OSU -198

OSU -4.5, 45.5, PSU +164, OSU -198 Best Bet (13-6-2): PSU +4.5

This is one of the three most important games in the Big Ten this season. Penn State has real aspirations of a conference title for good reason. James Franklin’s defense is one of the best in the country, the Nittany Lions have two of the best running backs in the conference with Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, and he may have finally found a quarterback good enough to run the table in sophomore Drew Allar.

Meanwhile, Ohio State has already been tested and prevailed. The Buckeyes earned a good win over Notre Dame in South Bend, even if it was not the prettiest of games for either side. Plus, they are getting healthier. Running back TreyVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka are expected to return for this game, two key offensive weapons for junior quarterback Kyle McCord.

In the end, this game is going to fall into the hands of these two first-year starting quarterbacks. Both will likely be seeing the best defenses that they have faced this season, and both have done a great job taking care of the football to this point. Combined, they have thrown one interception, and it was OSU’s Kyle McCord in the opening game against Indiana.

The difference for me in this game is at the line of scrimmage. Penn State’s pass rush is elite. They have 27 sacks through six games and are led by Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac, two of the most athletic edge rushers in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Ohio State’s offensive line has had question marks all season. Three weeks ago, Maryland sacked McCord three times, which is part of the reason the game was close through the first half. I think Penn State gets to McCord multiple times in this contest.

Penn State is making the public a lot of money this season as they are 6-0 ATS this season, playing each game as the favorite. In their last 10 games against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions are 7-3 ATS, and the last three times that the Buckeyes were favored by less than a touchdown, Penn State either won or lost the game by just one point.

I like Penn State to cover the 4.5 points, and maybe win this game outright in Columbus.

Washington State Cougars vs. No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Weather: 57 degrees, partly cloudy

57 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds : ORE -20.5, O/U: 62.5, ML: WAZZU +900, ORE -1600

ORE -20.5, 62.5, WAZZU +900, ORE -1600 Best Bet (13-6-2): ORE -20.5

That Oregon game against the Washington Huskies last week was an instant classic. A few different coaching decisions from Dan Lanning, and the Ducks likely win that game. But you can’t knock a head coach for being aggressive on the road, and he did just that.

Now that aggression turns to the Washington State Cougars, who have shown their true colors in the last two weeks. That win against Wisconsin earlier in the season continues to look not as impressive, and their only other real win was at home against Oregon State where they nearly blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead.

In the last two weeks, Wazzu has put up only 16 points on the offensive end against UCLA and Arizona. The Wildcats blew out Washington State 44-6 in Pullman just last week where the Cougars were favored by over a touchdown.

Some may find this nearly three-touchdown spread surprising because Washington State was ranked the No. 13 team in the country just two weeks ago. I think Oregon’s defense rivals UCLA’s as one of the best in the Pac-12 and Cam Ward is all out of sorts in the last couple of weeks. I think the pressure from the Ducks’ defense is going to be too much for him, and he’ll struggle for the third week in a row.

In marquee Pac-12 games like this one, the home team is a staggering 8-0-1 ATS in 2023. In a rebound game from the Ducks, I think Bo Nix and the squad roll to a massive win, putting out a statement that they deserve to remain in the College Football Playoff conversation. Give me the Ducks at -21 or under.

