Game Thread: No. 2 Michigan vs. Michigan State

The Michigan Wolverines take the short trip to East Lansing on Saturday night to take on the Michigan State Spartans. The Wolverines will be getting a bye next week, but first want to make sure they keep the Paul Bunyan Trophy in Ann Arbor with a win over the Spartans.

Michigan State, though, will be looking to pull off the huge upset as it tries to snap a four-game losing streak. The Spartans won their first two games of the season, but have since lost four straight, the last three of which were Big Ten games. State has struggled both running and passing this year and could have trouble moving the ball against the elite Wolverine defense.

Game Info

Teams: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: NBC

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050)

Spread: Michigan -24; O/U: 46

Today’s Question: Can Michigan focus on the game?

Seems like an obvious thing to just focus on the game at hand, but with the allegations being levied against the program this week it could be tough to avoid all distractions. The Wolverines have already hear a ton of comments from news and social media and it will only get worse inside the stadium. Can they put all of that to the side and beat the Spartans for a second straight time and stay undefeated?