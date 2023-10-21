 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State

Here’s what was being said about Michigan’s performance in the rivalry game.

By njdurand
/ new
Michigan v Michigan State Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

There was plenty to talk about during Michigan’s 49-0 shutout win over Michigan State in East Lansing Saturday night. Here are some of the best social media reactions from the game.

J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverine offense rip down the field for an 84-yard drive to open up the game, capped by a (surprise) Blake Corum touchdown rush.

Michigan takes advantage of some good field position after a fourth down stop, allowing J.J. McCarthy to scramble and hit Roman Wilson for another touchdown.

The Michigan offense is on another level in this game, as J.J. McCarthy throws his second touchdown of the game, this time to Colston Loveland.

J.J. McCarthy finds Colston Loveland yet again for a touchdown. This one helps put Michigan up 28-0. Michigan has dominated the first half on both sides of the ball.

Mike Sainristil gets in on the action and finds the end zone with a pick-six in the third quarter, after Michigan State started to show signs of frustration.

With the help of some more Michigan State penalties, Michigan gets back down the field for a 65-yard touchdown drive, ending with A.J. Barner’s first touchdown of the year.

It wouldn’t be the battle for Paul Bunyan if somebody didn’t strike the pose after a touchdown...

Another week, another big win. Michigan is the state champion once again after defeating Michigan State.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...