The Paul Bunyan trophy is staying in Ann Arbor, after Michigan dominated Michigan State to the tune of a 49-0 final score. Here are the players we believe contributed the most in the victory, proving worthy of a game ball.

J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy has had plenty of solid outings this season, but this one might have been his best. Michigan’s quarterback was pulled in the third quarter with a 42-0 lead, but still managed to throw for 287 yards and four touchdowns. He would also continue to be efficient, completing 20-of-26 passes.

McCarthy used this game to put a stamp on the rivalry and further cement his case as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. He was able to continue making solid throws, both from a clean pocket and on the run, giving the Spartans fits and keeping the chains moving. Hopefully we will get to see more of the same as the schedule gets tougher in the month of November.

A.J. Barner

For much of the season, sophomore Colston Loveland has been the tight end that has been getting most of the buzz, however A.J. Barner has quietly put together a nice season. He has regularly gotten praise from head coach Jim Harbaugh for his ability as a blocker, but on Saturday he demonstrated his prowess as a receiver.

Saturday’s contest was without a doubt Barner’s most statistically productive as a Wolverine, as he was involved from the jump and collected eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. Barner’s emergence as a receiver could pay dividends or Michigan as it continues to find more pass-catchers to get involved in the offense down the stretch.

Colston Loveland

Despite Barner having a big day for Michigan, Colston Loveland was also plenty involved and turned in another solid performance. The sophomore was Michigan’s second leading receiver in the game, as he had four receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

After Saturday’s game, Loveland now has four receptions on the season. The sophomore has been getting more and more involved in the offense in recent weeks and his production is starting to match the hype that he entered the season with, as his combination of size, athleticism, and route-running have really made him a reliable target for J.J. McCarthy. His continued emergence will be key for the Michigan offense down the stretch.

Junior Colson

The front seven for Michigan has been dominant all year, and middle linebacker Junior Colson has been a big reason why. Saturday’s game was no different, as Colson was all over the place and causing issues for Michigan State’s offense from the get-go. He finished this game with a team-leading 11 tackles.

Michigan’s linebacker group has been praised all year for it’s ability to wreak havoc for opposing offenses. Colson has been the biggest contributor of the bunch this season, as he currently leads the team in tackles, with 45 through eight games. He has lived up to the hype this year as the steady presence in the middle of the Wolverine defense. His performance has helped give Michigan’s defense its status as one of the nation’s best units.