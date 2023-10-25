Michigan’s new boa constrictor persona makes its way onto new merchandise from BreakingT!

The Michigan Wolverines are on a rampage right now, having blown out eight straight opponents en route to an 8-0 start to the season. Michigan has been so dominant this season that it has been referred to as a boa constrictor by many in the media, as the team slowly but surely sucks the oxygen out of its opponents.

Now, BreakingT has released a brand new shirt to commemorate the unofficial new persona the team is taking on!

GET THE SHIRT HERE!

Here are some much-needed facts about this new merchandise:

Officially licensed by the University of Michigan.

Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies

Designed and printed in the USA

Free returns and exchanges

Comes in sizes S - 3XL

Comes in adult t-shirt, youth t-shirt, women v-neck, and hoodie

So what are you waiting on?! Get yourself a boa constrictor shirt or hoodie today by clicking HERE, thanks to our friends at BreakingT!