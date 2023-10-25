 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan’s new boa constrictor persona makes its way onto new merchandise from BreakingT!

Michigan slowly sucks the life out of its opponents each and every Saturday.

By Von Lozon
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Michigan Wolverines are on a rampage right now, having blown out eight straight opponents en route to an 8-0 start to the season. Michigan has been so dominant this season that it has been referred to as a boa constrictor by many in the media, as the team slowly but surely sucks the oxygen out of its opponents.

Now, BreakingT has released a brand new shirt to commemorate the unofficial new persona the team is taking on!

GET THE SHIRT HERE!

Here are some much-needed facts about this new merchandise:

  • Officially licensed by the University of Michigan.
  • Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies
  • Designed and printed in the USA
  • Free returns and exchanges
  • Comes in sizes S - 3XL
  • Comes in adult t-shirt, youth t-shirt, women v-neck, and hoodie

So what are you waiting on?! Get yourself a boa constrictor shirt or hoodie today by clicking HERE, thanks to our friends at BreakingT!

