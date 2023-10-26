Betting the Big Ten: Week 9

We got back in the win column this week thanks to Michigan covering the total all by itself, Rutgers covering against Indiana easily, and our “never trust James Franklin in big games” strategy working to perfection. Even the comically low under in Minnesota vs. Iowa hit! Our only misses were Nebraska failing to cover, and Wisconsin/Illinois scoring too many points.

A 4-2 on the week is not too shabby! Let’s keep it rolling.

All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Please bet responsibly.

Indiana at Penn State (-32), O/U 46.5, Noon

Unbeaten no more both moneyline and against the spread, Penn State will look to rebound against lowly Indiana. The Hoosiers, despite being abysmal in general and not great against the spread, are shockingly 5-1 at hitting the over. Penn State is also 4-3 at hitting the over and 3-1 at home. Hitting over 47 in this one seems like an attainable amount of points.

The pick: Over 46.5

Maryland (-13.5) at Northwestern, O/U 48.5, Noon

According to The Action Network, 80 percent of the money is on the Terrapins. To me, it feels like every Maryland game has a spread between 13.5 and 15.5 with mixed results, so I’m nervous about the spread. Maryland has hit the under in three of its last four, while Northwestern has hit the under in its last two. In a game where both teams struggle to run the ball (Maryland is 86th and Northwestern is 122nd), I’ll take the under.

The pick: Under 48.5

Michigan State at Minnesota (-7), O/U 40, 3:30 p.m.

This is an odd line to me. Minnesota is no world-beater, but is coming off a stunning win at Iowa and are a solid 4-3 on the year. Michigan State, on the other hand, just had arguably its best player enter the transfer portal in Simeon Barrow and is coming off a destruction at the hands of Michigan. I don’t understand why the Golden Gophers are only favored by seven. This smells like a rat line, so I feel like I’m forced to take it.

The pick: Michigan State +7

Purdue at Nebraska (-2.5), O/U 40, 3:30 p.m.

I’ve said this in the past but it continues to be true: I have a tough time reading this Purdue team. The Boilermakers are 2-5 against the spread, but Nebraska isn’t much better at 3-4. Both teams are about even when it comes to hitting the over as well, with no discernable trends. Don’t look now, but Nebraska could make some noise in the Big Ten West having won back-to-back games. I’ll take the Cornhuskers.

The pick: Nebraska -2.5

Ohio State (-14.5) at Wisconsin, O/U 43.5, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State is in a prime letdown position coming off a huge win over Penn State. Wisconsin squeaked out a win over Illinois even without Tanner Mordecai. It’s clear the Badgers’ game plan has shifted to feeding Braelon Allen the ball early and often. With that said, I just don’t see how Wisconsin keeps this game close, even at home. Ohio State has everything to play for and won’t underestimate the Badgers on the road in primetime.

The pick: Ohio State -14.5

