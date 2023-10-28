Mid-afternoon, Evening College Football Thread

The Michigan Wolverines get a bye week this Saturday before they head into a tough last four weeks of their season; they will host Purdue before playing at Penn State and Maryland, and then finish their season with The Game against Ohio State as they try and win a third-straight contest against the Buckeyes.

The Wolverines have proven to be one of the best teams in the country after starting 8-0, but have had to listen to a bunch of outside noise about the pending investigation into sign stealing. Getting this week off might not be a bad thing, but Wolverines fans will have to try and fill their Saturday with other games.

The mid-afternoon window of games is a good one, though, starting with the team in front of Michigan in the rankings. The Georgia Bulldogs will head to Jacksonville for their annual rivalry game with the Florida Gators. The Gators haven’t been great this year, but do pose a threat to the Bulldogs, and Wolverines fans are hoping they can pull off the upset.

Two teams from the Pac-12 will battle to stay in the conference title race as Oregon heads to Utah to take on the Utes. Both teams have lost once, but still have a shot at the conference championship and CFP berth. In the Big Ten, Michigan State looks to get its first conference win as it heads to Minnesota, while Michigan’s next opponent, Purdue, goes to Lincoln to take on Nebraska.

As for the evening slate, No. 3 Ohio State travels to Madison to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Meanwhile in the SEC, No. 21 travels to Lexington to play the upset-minded Kentucky Wildcats. And finally, a game that could be sneaky good is No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona.

Watching Wolverines football is always the best, but with Michigan off this weekend there is still plenty of good football to choose from.

