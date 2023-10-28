Bye Week Noon Open Thread

The Michigan Wolverines finally get to their bye week, going 8-0 through the first eight weeks. While there will be no winged helmets on Saturday, there are many good college football games today. Before we get to today’s action, however, let’s take a look at some of the bye week posts we have here at Maize n Brew:

Back to the football stuff this weekend!

The noon games aren’t that exciting on paper, but I expect No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas to be a close battle (FOX), and Wake Forest has shown it can play top teams in a dogfight as the Deacons take on No. 4 Florida State at home (ABC).

The 3:30 games are where the meat of the day is at. No. 1 Georgia takes on Florida in the swamp (CBS), starting a tough four-game stretch for the Bulldogs that many believe could be a trap game. In the biggest game of the day, #8 Oregon will face No. 13 Utah (FOX), where Oregon is a 6.5-point favorite on the road. Even without Cam Rising, the Utes have been very impressive this season, so don’t count them out. No. 20 Duke will go to Kentucky to face No. 18 Louisville (ESPN), which I expect the Blue Devils to make up for last week’s loss against FSU, giving up 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and try to force the upset.

The nightcap is also an impressive slate. At 7, we will see No. 21 Tennessee will play Kentucky (ESPN), where the Vols are only 4-point favorites. At 7:30, No. 3 Ohio State plays Wisconsin (NBC), who has proven to give the Buckeyes fits in the last decade. Also at 7:30, Colorado visits No. 23 UCLA (ABC), in a game where Deion Sanders definitely wants to be on the right side of the media again. Finally, at 10:30, No. 11 Oregon State will play Arizona on the road (ESPN), which is another sub-four-point favorite.

Okay, folks, let’s watch some good football today and keep the open thread moving along nicely; the community is only as good as the people who participate, and some of you do a great job; let’s get some others involved, too. I’ll be around all day, so let’s have some fun on a relaxing, stress-free Saturday.

