Pro Blue: Nico Collins scores two TDs in win, other Wolverine play well in Week 4

We’re almost a quarter of the way through the NFL season, and there’s plenty of memorable moments from former Michigan Wolverines. Let’s recap the best moments from Week 4, starting with another solid showing from one of our favorite wide receivers.

Nico Collins impresses yet again in Texans win

We’re four games into C.J. Stroud’s career, and it’s clear he has a favorite target: Nico Collins.

Collins was a huge factor in a win for the Houston Texans over the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up seven catches for 168 yards for two touchdowns, including the score that ultimately iced the game in the fourth quarter.

NICO COLLINS IS JUST LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/biTd2NYRKg — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 1, 2023

Sunday was the first time the third-year receiver scored twice in a game. Collins already has 22 catches for 428 yards and three scores; he only had three scores combined in his first two seasons.

The connection Collins has developed with Stroud is legit, and he’s already on track for a career season.

Former Wolverines facing off on TNF

The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football, which meant in the trenches, Jon Runyan Jr. and Rashan Gary went up against Aidan Hutchinson and Graham Glasgow.

The Lions were able to force the Packers to a field goal on their opening drive, largely thanks to this impressive sack by Hutchinson. He stunted to the inside before bull dozing Runyan and sacking Jordan Love with one hand for an impressive highlight.

Hutchinson ended up with two tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits. He has been a problem for offensive linemen all season long, and probably leads the league in the unofficial statistic of holding penalties that are not called.

Seems close to a hold. Also seems to happen to #Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson a lot. pic.twitter.com/iTEG9BEVx7 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 29, 2023

Starting for the second time this season, Glasgow helped a solid Lions front that helped the team rush for 211 yards, while Jared Goff was only sacked once. On the other side of the ball, Gary had a quarterback hit, but did a solid job providing pressure all night long.

Other notable performances

-Safety Dax Hill was the second-leading tackler for the Cincinnati Bengals in a loss to the Tennessee Titans, finishing the game with eight total tackles, three solo tackles and this interception.

Dax Hill with another INT! This dude continues to make big plays! pic.twitter.com/121sHFjrsS — Wolverine Chronicle (@WolverineChron) October 1, 2023

-Cornerback D.J. Turner also had a tackle in that game, and Brad Robbins punted five times, averaging 51.4 yards per punt with a long of 62 yards.

-Josh Uche got his second sack of the season for the New England Patriots in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He finished the game with three tackles.

In that same game, Uche’s teammate, Jabrill Peppers, had eight tackles and a tackle for loss before going down with an injury. For the Cowboys, cornerback Jourdan Lewis had five tackles, four of them being solo.

-In a win over the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna had four total tackles and a pass defended.

-In a win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet had 40 yards combined rushing and receiving. His teammate, center Olu Oluwatimi, entered the game midway through the first half and helped Seattle run for 121 ]yards and a touchdown.

-Defensive end Kwity Paye had a quarterback hit for the Indianapolis Colts in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams. This was the first game of the season Paye didn’t have a sack.

-Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus had seven tackles in a win over the Carolina Panthers, including a tackle for loss.

-Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst had four tackles and a pass defended for the Cleveland Browns in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

-Cornerback Ambry Thomas had three tackles for the San Francisco 49ers in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. In that same game, kicker Jake Moody made all five of his extra points. He has yet to miss a kick at the NFL level.

-Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. had three tackles and a pass defended in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

-In an overtime win over the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles defensive linemen Brandon Graham had a quarterback hit and a pass defended.