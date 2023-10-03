Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 5

We saw several Big Ten teams go head-to-head this week as the college football season entered Week 5. Twelve of the conference’s 14 teams were in action on Saturday, with five games being in-conference matchups.

Let’s get into where things stand in the Big Ten after yet another wild week:

14. Michigan State Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 13

Iowa’s 70-yard punt return with less than four minutes to play helped give Iowa a 26-16 win over the Spartans on Saturday night. Outside of Cal Halladay and Nathan Carter, there’s not much to be excited about in East Lansing, as an ugly situation continues to get even uglier.

13. Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 12

Indiana suffered an ugly 44-17 loss Saturday afternoon at Maryland, moving the Hoosiers to 2-3 heading into their bye week. Almost nothing went well for Indiana, offensively or defensively. Taulia Tagovailoa and the Maryland offense racked up 472 yards, and Indiana benched quarterback Tayven Jackson in the second half.

12. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 11

Everything fell apart in the second half for the Illini. Against the Boilermakers, Illinois ended the game converting just 2-of-13 third down attempts and couldn’t put points on the board against a team that was giving up 32.25 points per contest heading into Saturday.

11. Purdue Boilermakers (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) — Last week: 14

Hudson Card threw for two touchdown passes and the Purdue run game was really humming, as the Boilermakers used a BIG third quarter to pull away from Illinois and give new head coach Ryan Walters his first home victory.

10. Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 10

Nebraska got absolutely flattened at home against Michigan. This came as a shock to absolutely no one (unless you’re Urban Meyer), with the Huskers dropping their fourth-consecutive contest to the Wolverines.

9. Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 8

Nick Singleton fumbled the opening kickoff for Penn State’s first turnover of the season, and Northwestern made the Nittany Lions trail twice in the first half, something that hadn’t happened to Penn State this season. Penn State obviously overcame those struggles and won the game, but the Wildcats earn a little bit of respect for being hanging in there.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 2-1 Big Ten) — Last week: 9

The Minnesota Golden Gophers put an end to their two-game losing streak, coming from behind after trailing 17-14 at halftime. Granted, this was against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, but they pulled it out none the less. They’ll host Michigan this Saturday in a primetime matchup for the Little Brown Jug.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) — Last week: 6

Iowa grabbed its first Big Ten win of 2023 with its victory over Michigan State, but suffered a major loss in the process. Starting quarterback Cade McNamara is now done for the season due to a leg injury. Backup Deacon Hill does little to inspire hope for the program’s remaining games, although it remains to be seen if that will have much of an impact on the team at all, so long as he can throw 10-15 times a game while avoiding turning the ball over.

6. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) — Last week: 7

Gavin Wimsatt ran for two touchdowns on Saturday and passed for a third, while running back Kyle Monangai added 87 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own on the ground, leading the Scarlet Knights to a dominant non-conference showing against FCS-member Wagner at home.

5. Wisconsin Badgers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 6

When we last saw Wisconsin, it was cruising to a blowout 38-17 win over the Purdue Boilermakers back on Sept. 22. The Badgers will host Rutgers this upcoming Saturday, which will be an interesting measuring stick for Luke Fickell’s squad.

4. Maryland Terrapins (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 4

Maryland is off to its best start in 22 years with a 5-0 ranking entering Week 6. The Terps have not posted double-digit wins in a season in 20 years and are humming following a dominant 44-17 victory over Indiana. They travel to Ohio State this weekend in a true Big Ten test.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 3

Penn State drew the attention of eyeballs around the nation, as the Nittany Lions headed into halftime with lowly Northwestern deadlocked, 10-10. The natural order would eventually be restored to the tune of a 41-13 victory.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 2

Ohio State had a bye this week but remain secure at No. 2 as it continues to coast off the remaining juice from their win over Notre Dame.

1. Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 1

The Wolverines cruised to an easy victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. J.J. McCarthy and company got out in front fast and never looked back. They’ll set their sights on the Minnesota Golden Gophers this week, as the program enters an easier stretch of their Big Ten schedule.