Pro Blue: Josh Metellus corrals interception away from Jayden Reed, other Week 8 performances

We’re nearly halfway through the NFL season, and with every team in the league playing this week, plenty of former Michigan Wolverines had solid performances in Week 8.

Let’s kick things off with a safety who has been playing well all season.

Josh Metellus rips catch away from Jayden Reed for INT

It’s always sweet seeing a former Wolverine get an interception at the next level. It was even sweeter seeing Josh Metellus rip the ball from the hands of Jayden Reed, a former Michigan State wide receiver, before returning the interception 43 yards into Vikings territory.

Along with the pick, Metellus led all Minnesota Vikings defenders with eight tackles in the win over the Green Bay Packers.

After Sunday’s game, Metellus has 34 tackles on the season, tied for third-best on the Vikings. That was the second interception of Metellus’ career and his first this season.

Maurice Hurst II tips pass to himself for INT

It’s safe to say Aidan Hutchinson’s one-handed pick off Bryce Young was the most impressive interception made by a former Wolverine this season, but we now have a close second.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II dropped back into coverage and tipped a pass to himself before intercepting Geno Smith in a win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Maurice Hurst tips it to himself! What a play by the big man



: #CLEvsSEA on FOX

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G pic.twitter.com/tRD0M6gLbm — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023

Watch that play five more times and it’s still hard to tell how Hurst caught that. He also had two tackles in the win.

For the Seahawks, running back Zach Charbonnet had 53 yards rushing and 11 yards receiving.

Mike Danna has ANOTHER sack to add to career season

Through his first three NFL seasons, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna had 10.5 sacks, with his season high being five last season.

His fourth season is not even halfway over, yet Danna has topped his season high for sacks, as he corralled Russell Wilson in a loss to the Denver Broncos.

Danna now has 5.5 sacks this season and he’s on pace to top his sack total from his first three seasons combined. Danna is in a contract year and if he keeps playing like this, he’s about to get PAID.

A Wolverine gets dealt at the trade deadline

The 2023 NFL trade deadline was 4 p.m. EST on Halloween, and only one former Wolverine was dealt. The Detroit Lions traded a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Donovan Peoples-Jones.

So far this season, Peoples-Jones hasn’t done much, catching eight passes for 97 yards in seven games. Through three and a half seasons, the former Michigan wide receiver has 118 catches for 1,837 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also returned punts and kicks for the Browns, with 858 total return yards and a punt return touchdown.

People-Jones is coming back to his home state, playing high school ball at Cass Tech in Detroit before playing at Michigan for three seasons. Michigan fans who are also Lions fans have to be thrilled with this move; hopefully, he makes an impact with his hometown team.

Chase Winovich calls it a career

After a memorable career with the Michigan Wolverines, Chase Winovich announced his retirement from the NFL midway through his fifth season.

Winovich was picked by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. This came after a memorable four-year Michigan career that concluded by being named an AP All-American in 2018. He also was named an All-Big Ten honoree in 2017 and 2018, and he was the 2018 recipient of the Bo Schembechler MVP Team Award and the Richard Katcher Award, given to Michigan’s most outstanding defensive lineman or outside linebacker.

Winovich played three seasons with the Patriots before spending last season with the Cleveland Browns. He was listed on the practice squad for the Miami Dolphins to start this season and appeared in three games this season before retiring.

Michigan fans loved Winovich for his passion ability to wreck opposing offenses. You could always spot his flowing blonde hair as he pounced on quarterbacks or stuffed running backs for a negative play. We at Maize n Brew wish him luck in all his future endeavors.

Other notable performances

-In that loss to the Vikings, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary had three tackles and a tackle for loss. The next day, Green Bay awarded Gary for his solid play through 4 seasons and change, signing him to a 4-year, $107 million dollar extension.

Packers to sign LB Rashan Gary to 4-year, $107M extension. pic.twitter.com/xIUcxzshrb — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2023

-Cincinnati Bengals defenders Dax Hill and D.J. Turner II combined for seven tackles in a win over the San Francisco 49ers. In that same game, kicker Jake Moody made his lone field goal attempt from 36 yards and made both extra points.

-In a win over the Indianapolis Colts, Cesar Ruiz started at right guard for the New Orleans Saints and helped his team rush for 161 yards and three rushing touchdowns. The offensive line also only gave up one sack.

In that same game, Kwity Paye had six total tackles, one of which was for loss.

-In a win over the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis and defensive tackle Mazi Smith combined to register three tackles. In that same game, tight end Luke Schoonmaker caught a pass for 13 yards.

-Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins had four catches for 30 yards in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

-Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers had five total tackles, one for loss, in a win over the Miami Dolphins.

-In a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson registered four tackles.

-In a dominant win on Monday Night Football over the Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions offensive linemen Graham Glasgow started at center and helped his team rush for 222 yards and a touchdown while only giving up one sack. On the other side of the ball, Aidan Hutchinson had one tackle and two quarterback hits.

Get rewarded for reading this article. Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”