Betting the Big Ten: Week 6

We righted the ship in Week Five. Penn State covered in the most dubious of fashions, scoring in garbage time on a fake kneel to cover the spread. Indiana and Maryland easily hit the over, while Purdue showed the rest of the conference it could still be a factor in the Big Ten West.

Somehow, some way, Michigan State and Iowa didn’t hit the under. Miracles do happen. 3-2-1 was the final tally from last week. We’re back in business!

Let’s get into another great slate of Big Ten football. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Please bet responsibly.

Nebraska at Illinois (-3.5), O/U 43, 8 p.m. Friday

Both these teams have struggled this season, as their matching 2-3 records indicate. The sad stat I noted is the leading rusher between these two is Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, who only recently became the starter. Both teams are bad against the spread, but Illinois takes the cake at 0-5.

The pick: Nebraska +3.5

Maryland at Ohio State (-19.5), O/U 57.5, Noon Saturday

Every single year it feels like Maryland gets off to a hot start. This season is no exception, as the Terrapins are 5-0. However, it also feels like Maryland has a chance to upset Ohio State every year and get crushed instead. Ohio State is undefeated all-time against Maryland, with the scores the past five years being 62-14, 52-51, 73-14, 66-17, and 43-30. Holy points.

The pick: Over 57.5

Rutgers at Wisconsin (-13), O/U 44.5, Noon

To date, the Wisconsin offense has done an admirable job transitioning schemes. The Badgers rank third in red zone efficiency, 23rd in rushing yards and 49th in yards per play. However, the Rutgers defense has quietly put together a very solid season. The Scarlet Knights defensively rank ninth in red zone efficiency, 14th in passing yards allowed, 15th in yards per play and 25th in rushing yards allowed. I like Rutgers to keep this game ugly and close.

The pick: Rutgers +13

Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

No lines available

Purdue at Iowa (-2.5), O/U 39, 3:30 p.m.

In case you didn’t know, Hudson Card is quietly second in the Big Ten in total passing yards at 1,244. With Cade McNamara out for the season, it’s Deacon Hill’s time to shine for the Hawkeyes. Hill looked a bit stiff against Michigan State, but he still threw for 115 yards with one touchdown and one interception. I don’t love this matchup, as we don’t know what to expect from Iowa, so I’ll stick with the go-to bet when Iowa is involved.

The pick: Under 39

Michigan (-19.5) at Minnesota, O/U 46, 7:30 p.m.

The under is tempting here since both teams love to run the ball. The new running clock rules have drastically affected these two programs more than most. Minnesota is 33rd in rushing yards while Michigan is 41st. However, the Golden Gophers are as one-dimensional as they come; Minnesota is 125th nationally in passing yards. With the Michigan front seven able to essentially ignore the passing game, I expect them to shut down the run with ease and pull away late.

The pick: Michigan -19.5