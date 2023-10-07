 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions to Michigan’s win over Minnesota

What was being said about Michigan’s Week 6 performance during the game?

By njdurand
/ new
Michigan v Minnesota Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

There was plenty to talk about during Michigan’s Week 6 win over Minnesota. Here are some of the best reactions from social media from the game.

Michigan wasted no time getting off to a fast start, as defensive back Will Johnson starts the scoring with a pick-six, and Jim Harbaugh approved.

Blake Corum breaks free for a 40-yard run down the sideline, which sets him up to punch it in for his 41st career touchdown.

J.J. McCarthy fires a downfield strike to Cornelius Johnson, and then runs for a touchdown to push the lead to 24-3 following the extra point.

After the offense sputtered a little to start the second half, it goes right down the field for a 78-yard drive to push the lead to 31-10 thanks to another J.J. McCarthy rushing score.

J.J. McCarthy connects with Colston Loveland for the tight end’s first receiving touchdown of the season.

The turnover buffs come out once again, as safety Keon Sabb gets his first career interception and takes it to the house to extend the lead.

This one is in the books and the Little Brown Jug is headed back to Ann Arbor. Michigan is off to a 6-0 start after a dominant win.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...