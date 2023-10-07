There was plenty to talk about during Michigan’s Week 6 win over Minnesota. Here are some of the best reactions from social media from the game.
Michigan wasted no time getting off to a fast start, as defensive back Will Johnson starts the scoring with a pick-six, and Jim Harbaugh approved.
Starting FAST! pic.twitter.com/0hctinhXd4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 7, 2023
Jim Harbaugh got in on the Turnover Buff Team Pic pic.twitter.com/tNoJlPGLYv— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 7, 2023
Blake Corum breaks free for a 40-yard run down the sideline, which sets him up to punch it in for his 41st career touchdown.
Double-digit TDs for Blake Corum.@UMichFootball | #BigTenSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/8xLfuI2KB3— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 8, 2023
Blake Corum now has 41 career rushing touchdowns and is tied with Mike Hart for the fourth most in Michigan history.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 8, 2023
J.J. McCarthy fires a downfield strike to Cornelius Johnson, and then runs for a touchdown to push the lead to 24-3 following the extra point.
TOUCHDOWN: Michigan's rolling now. Right after launching a 49-yard completion to Cornelius Johnson, JJ McCarthy keeps it himself for a 9-yard run.— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 8, 2023
Play is under review, but Michigan's dominance isn't.
Michigan 23, Minnesota 7, 5:50 to go in 2Q
After the offense sputtered a little to start the second half, it goes right down the field for a 78-yard drive to push the lead to 31-10 thanks to another J.J. McCarthy rushing score.
Another J.J. McCarthy goal-to-go keeper, this time for a 7-yard TD. Michigan 31, Minnesota 10, 8:28 3rd Qtr.— Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) October 8, 2023
Dual threat @jjmccarthy09 pic.twitter.com/C7EkHBoBlH— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 8, 2023
J.J. McCarthy connects with Colston Loveland for the tight end’s first receiving touchdown of the season.
Michigan continues to roll.@UMichFootball | #BigTenSaturday pic.twitter.com/ARMCm25WKr— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 8, 2023
The turnover buffs come out once again, as safety Keon Sabb gets his first career interception and takes it to the house to extend the lead.
Another pick six, this one Keon Sabb for 28 yards. Turnover buffs back on. So is the rout. 45-10 now, 1:43 remaining in the third quarter. #GoBlue— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) October 8, 2023
Keon Sabb gets the pick-six, gets the Buffs pic.twitter.com/TgBTq2SlBR— Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) October 8, 2023
This one is in the books and the Little Brown Jug is headed back to Ann Arbor. Michigan is off to a 6-0 start after a dominant win.
Keeping the Jug safe at home!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jvAGyxGqjs— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 8, 2023
