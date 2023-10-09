On Monday night, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh took to the airwaves for his weekly appearance on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show. He spoke with Jon Jansen about the win over Minnesota, the team’s work ethic, and some of what he expects to see this Saturday against Indiana.

Two of the biggest plays against Minnesota were the pick-sixes by Will Johnson and Keon Sabb. When asked about his secondary’s performance, Harbaugh said, “This was our best game as a secondary — tight coverage (just) about every down.” Additionally, he mentioned turnovers have been a point of emphasis for the defensive backs, saying, “We want to get our hands on more balls, get more interceptions, something that we thought we could get better at.”

Another highlight of the game involved Harbaugh jumping into the traditional photo with the turnover buffs following Johnson’s pick-six. He mentioned that was defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale’s idea: “Coach Clink grabbed me and said ‘get in the picture’ — it’s nice to be invited.”

Jim Harbaugh got in on the Turnover Buff Team Pic pic.twitter.com/tNoJlPGLYv — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 7, 2023