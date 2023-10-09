On Monday night, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh took to the airwaves for his weekly appearance on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show. He spoke with Jon Jansen about the win over Minnesota, the team’s work ethic, and some of what he expects to see this Saturday against Indiana.
- Two of the biggest plays against Minnesota were the pick-sixes by Will Johnson and Keon Sabb. When asked about his secondary’s performance, Harbaugh said, “This was our best game as a secondary — tight coverage (just) about every down.” Additionally, he mentioned turnovers have been a point of emphasis for the defensive backs, saying, “We want to get our hands on more balls, get more interceptions, something that we thought we could get better at.”
- Another highlight of the game involved Harbaugh jumping into the traditional photo with the turnover buffs following Johnson’s pick-six. He mentioned that was defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale’s idea: “Coach Clink grabbed me and said ‘get in the picture’ — it’s nice to be invited.”
Jim Harbaugh got in on the Turnover Buff Team Pic pic.twitter.com/tNoJlPGLYv— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 7, 2023
- Sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham made his return and didn’t disappoint. When asked about the return, Harbaugh said Graham made a nice “run wall addition” and that he, “didn’t even blink” when he returned to action. Additionally, when asked about the defense’s adjustment to Minnesota’s early success running the ball, Harbaugh mentioned it was a, “Halftime adjustment, we moved the edge player down into a six technique and then we made sure we had an overhang edge coming from the secondary.”
- One player who hasn’t been talked about much this year is punter Tommy Doman. While Doman not seeing the field much is a good sign for the offense, Harbaugh had some good things to say about his contributions on special teams this year. He mentioned Doman has some big responsibilities as the punter, holder, and kickoff specialist, saying, “It’s a lot for one man, but he’s coming through for us.”
- The offensive line had another solid outing against Minnesota. When asked about how his unit performed, Harbaugh mentioned, “(LaDarius Henderson is) playing really good, Drake Nugent had a really good game, Zak Zinter was the most physical.” He also noted how good the pass protection was saying, “There were throws that J.J. (McCarthy) made where it was as good a pocket as you could’ve had.”
- Speaking of McCarthy, Harbaugh couldn’t help but speak positively about his quarterback yet again. In regards to McCarthy’s ability to improvise and make plays, he stated that, “J.J.’s got a lot of great attributes — playmaking, that’s like his best one.” Additionally he mentioned, “Kirk Campbell he thinks it’s just how well J.J.’s seeing the field and processing information — that’s a really good thing for his quarterback.”
- When asked about the upcoming game against Indiana, Harbaugh had some praise for Hoosier head coach Tom Allen. Of Allen, who has been known for his fiery speeches and emotion, Harbaugh said, “Tom Allen does a great job, you could run through a wall for Tom Allen … The rest of the team is really gritty.”
Loading comments...