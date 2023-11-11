Social media reactions from Michigan’s huge win over Penn State

It was a much-anticipated matchup between Michigan and Penn State on Saturday, and not surprisingly, there was plenty to talk about after the 24-15 victory for the Wolverines.

Here are some of the best reactions from around social media from the game.

Despite giving some ground on Penn State’s second series, the Michigan defense came through to limit the damage and force a field goal.

STOPPED@UMichFootball comes up with a massive goal line stand and forces the field goal pic.twitter.com/ZOnCnAvwY6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

FIELD GOAL: Penn State marches down the field, but can't punch it in. Michigan has now allowed just one touchdown on 12 opponent red-zone attempts this fall.



Still, Nittany Lions take an early lead.



Penn State 3, Michigan 0, 2:17 to go in first quarter — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 11, 2023

And after giving up that field goal, Michigan responds finishes a long drive with a (surprise) Blake Corum touchdown.

Great response by Michigan. 7-3 on a three-yard Blake Corum touchdown, set up by a great third down catch and run by Semaj Morgan. #GoBlue Michigan fans in attendance start the "Let's Go Blue" chant ... — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 11, 2023

TD 17 on the year for Blake! pic.twitter.com/ZBIxBzTTEm — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 11, 2023

Michigan’s rushing attack appears to be finding itself, as Corum and Donovan Edwards both have long runs on another touchdown drive.

Michigan has found its running game. Wolverines averaging 7.1 yards a pop and have runs of 44 and 22 yards.



Michigan 14, Penn State 3. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 11, 2023

Edwards said SEE YA ⚡️@UMichFootball adds on another TD pic.twitter.com/l9TecOxEPa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

The turnover buffs are coming out early in the third quarter, as Makari Paige comes up with a huge fumble recovery near midfield, setting up a big field goal.

Fumble and @UMichFootball comes up with it! pic.twitter.com/IO138pmYN5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Facing the No. 2 rushing defense in America, Michigan just followed up that forced turnover with a 13-play drive that milked 8:04 off the clock and put points on the board. Every single play was a run. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 11, 2023

Michigan’s defense stands tall late in the fourth quarter, setting up yet another Corum rushing touchdown to ice the game.

Blake Corum goes for his second TD of the game, putting this game out of reach. Michigan 24, Penn State 9, 4:15 4th Qtr. — Aaron McMann | MLive Media Group (@AaronMcMann) November 11, 2023

Michigan hung on for the win, despite facing some adversity and a tough opponent, to improve to 10-0 on the season.

One of Michigan’s biggest supporters this week sounds off.

GO BLUE! Ha! Ha! Bow Down To Greatness And Start Kissing Ass! WOOOOO! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/17XFRxqwCv — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 11, 2023

Sherrone Moore couldn’t help himself after the game.

TEAM 144. #FreeHarbaugh



"I fucking love you man. I love the shit out you man!" pic.twitter.com/frwiJsBSml — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 11, 2023

Moore reacted a bit differently than another certain Big Ten coach.

Some coaches get emotional about how much they love their team after big wins. Others demand the location of 86 year old Lou Holtz — Wolverine Paw (@wolverinepaw) November 11, 2023

Michigan 2024 running back commit Jordan Marshall reacts to the win.