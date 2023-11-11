 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions from Michigan’s huge win over Penn State

Here’s what was being said about the Wolverines’ performance.

By njdurand
/ new
Michigan v Penn State Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

It was a much-anticipated matchup between Michigan and Penn State on Saturday, and not surprisingly, there was plenty to talk about after the 24-15 victory for the Wolverines.

Here are some of the best reactions from around social media from the game.

Despite giving some ground on Penn State’s second series, the Michigan defense came through to limit the damage and force a field goal.

And after giving up that field goal, Michigan responds finishes a long drive with a (surprise) Blake Corum touchdown.

Michigan’s rushing attack appears to be finding itself, as Corum and Donovan Edwards both have long runs on another touchdown drive.

The turnover buffs are coming out early in the third quarter, as Makari Paige comes up with a huge fumble recovery near midfield, setting up a big field goal.

Michigan’s defense stands tall late in the fourth quarter, setting up yet another Corum rushing touchdown to ice the game.

Michigan hung on for the win, despite facing some adversity and a tough opponent, to improve to 10-0 on the season.

One of Michigan’s biggest supporters this week sounds off.

Sherrone Moore couldn’t help himself after the game.

Moore reacted a bit differently than another certain Big Ten coach.

Michigan 2024 running back commit Jordan Marshall reacts to the win.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...