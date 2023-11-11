WATCH: Jim Harbaugh, football team greeted with cheers at Michigan hockey game after beating Penn State

After beating Penn State, 24-15, on Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines hit the road to return to Ann Arbor. They got back in time to see the hockey team play in a pivotal game against Minnesota at Yost Ice Arena.

The team was spotted by the camera crews at the game and were showed up on the video board. In the video included head coach Jim Harbaugh — who was suspended for the rest of the regular season by the Big Ten on Friday — interim head coach Sherrone Moore, running back Blake Corum and more.

Towards the end of the video, the crowd begins to chant “Free Jim Harbaugh,” and it sounded like it was getting pretty loud at Yost. Even the Michigan hockey Twitter account took notice of how loud the crowd got.

Yost is going BONKERS as the Michigan football team has arrived! — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 12, 2023

Whether or not Harbaugh will receive a temporary restraining order via the courts to continue coaching on Saturdays remains to be seen, but he certainly has the love and support of everyone in Ann Arbor as he and the team endure these challenges.