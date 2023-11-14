Pro Blue: Ambry Thomas forces, recovers key fumble, other Michigan performances from Week 10

Plenty of former Michigan Wolverines made big plays for their respective NFL teams in Week 10. Let’s kick things off with a cornerback who made a key defensive play that helped ensure a blowout win.

Ambry Thomas forces a fumble, recovers it

With less than six minutes left in the third quarter, the San Francisco 49ers were up 20-3, but the Jacksonville Jaguars were driving and made it into the red zone, hoping to make it a two-score game and jumpstart a comeback against one of the top teams in the NFC.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas squashed those comeback hopes. Inside the 10-yard line, Thomas ripped the ball from Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk and hopped on it to give the Niners the ball back.

That play effectively killed any bit of momentum Jacksonville had, as San Francisco went on to score two more touchdowns before winning in dominant fashion, 34-3. Thomas also had three tackles.

This was the first forced fumble and fumble recovery in Thomas’ NFL career, and it came at a key moment. In 35 games over three seasons, he’s made 55 tackles, one interception and six passes defensed.

In that same game, Niners wide receiver Ronnie Bell had a catch for 20 yards, and kicker Jake Moody made all four extra points and both field goal attempts.

Kwity Paye is a sack machine

Playing in Germany, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye picked up a sack late in the second quarter in a win over the New England Patriots.

Bishop Hendricken alum Kwity Paye with the Colts’ fifth sack of Mac Jones in the first half. @abc6 @HendrickenHawks #foreverne #nevsind pic.twitter.com/6IpWXQ3wbd — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) November 12, 2023

That makes 4.5 sacks for Paye, good for third among all Colts this season. With two more sacks, he’d set a new career-high for himself.

In that same game, Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers had five total tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Have a day, Josh Metellus!

Thomas wasn’t the only former Wolverine in the secondary that made a play on Sunday to help secure a win.

In a victory over the New Orleans Saints, Josh Metellus led the Minnesota Vikings with seven tackles, five of them solo. He also had a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits, including one that forced a Jameis Winston interception late in the fourth quarter.

Jameis Winston about a down and 2.5 minutes early on trying to be a hero. Josh Metellus curls into a fetal posin Winston’s chest on this blitz. pic.twitter.com/P87f4oGH7O — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) November 12, 2023

Through 10 games, Metellus is the third-leading tackler on the Vikings with 67. He also has a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception, with the pick coming on a nice play two weeks ago to rip a catch away from former Michigan State and current Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed.

A solid day for a pair of Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill had a solid performance in a loss to the Houston Texans, recording seven total tackles and two passes defended, including this nice breakup on third down.

Dax Hill with the 3rd down PBU!#ProBlue | NFL Sunday Ticket On YouTube https://t.co/kyh1whRido pic.twitter.com/gApD72VD0s — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 12, 2023

His teammate, cornerback D.J. Turner II, had three tackles and an impressive pass breakup on fourth down, diving at the last second and swatting it away with his left hand.

"DJ Turner needs to start knocking some balls away"



Ok! pic.twitter.com/1Za3gpxbEd — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 12, 2023

In that same game, Bengals punter Brad Robbins had five punts, averaging 51.8 yards per punt.

Other notable performances

-In a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had two solo tackles and three quarterback hits, hounding Justin Herbert all day.

aidan hutchinson is a special player pic.twitter.com/hDQYNkdxsM — dope ™️ (@dopeisalive) November 12, 2023

On the other side of the ball, Lions guard Graham Glasgow helped the team rush for 200 yards and three touchdowns. The unit also didn’t give up a sack on the day.

-In a win over the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushed for 44 yards and caught four passes for 18 yards.

-In a win over the New York Giants, defensive tackle Mazi Smith and cornerback Jourdan Lewis had five solo tackles combined, with Smith recording a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

-In a win over the Green Bay Packers, center Mason Cole was part of an offensive line that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers rush for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Cole and the line only gave up one sack in the victory.

In that same game, Green Bay linebacker Rashan Gary had three tackles and a quarterback hit.