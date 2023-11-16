Betting the Big Ten: Week 12 presents the calm before the storm

Week 11 was our best week yet! Michigan and Purdue covered easily while Ohio State, Indiana, and Maryland squeaked out covers as well. We also had some good luck in the Northwestern vs. Wisconsin under. Our only miss on the week was Rutgers not putting up more of a fight against Iowa.

All in, we went 6-1 on the week! Let’s keep it rolling.

All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Please bet responsibly.

Michigan (-19) at Maryland, O/U 50.5, Noon

This line has been fascinating to watch. It started at 19.5 and creeped all the way up to 21.5 before sharply falling back to 19. I don’t think it’s a hot take to say that Michigan is the far superior team here; it’s simply a matter of how much they want to put on tape before the Buckeyes come to town. Michigan has sometimes struggled a bit in the leadup to The Game (see the Illinois game last year as example No. 1), yet I don’t believe Maryland will be able to do much offensively against the Wolverines’ stout defense. This leads me to the under.

The pick: Under 50.5

Rutgers at Penn State (-20.5), O/U 41, Noon

The line in this game has not budged an inch, despite 79 percent of the public money going to Rutgers according to The Action Network. Both teams have been very good against the spread this year as Rutgers is 6-3-1 while Penn State is 7-3. On Senior Day for the Nittany Lions, I like them to rebound with force following a disappointing loss to Michigan.

The pick: Penn State -20.5

Michigan State at Indiana (-4.5), O/U 47.5, Noon

In a mostly irrelevant game for both squads, there are shockingly few trends to pick up on in this one. Michigan State is 4-5-1 against the spread while Indiana is 5-4. The Spartans are 5-5 at hitting the over and while Indiana is a respectable 7-2, the 47.5 here is one of the highest totals the Hoosiers have had this year. The spread hasn’t moved much and the national money is close to 50/50. There’s not much to go on here so I’ll base it off the eye test from when each of these schools faced Michigan.

The pick: Under 47.5

Purdue (-3) at Northwestern, O/U 47, Noon

Where did these Wildcats come from? Presumed left for dead at the beginning of the season, Northwestern is now one win away from bowl eligibility. They have two chances: this week versus Purdue and then next week at Illinois. Head-to-head, Purdue has won three of the last four with the under hitting in the last three. This season, Northwestern has gone under in four of its last five. The Boilermakers, on the other hand, have hit the over in their last three thought it’s worth noting that most of that is due to their opponents scoring at will (31 by Nebraska, 41 by Michigan, and 30 by Minnesota). I’ll stick with the under here.

The pick: Under 47

Illinois at Iowa (-3.5), O/U 30.5, 3:30 p.m.

What’s one more under, right? Let’s look through Iowa’s last five games. Against Purdue the Hawkeyes went under 38.5 in a win. At Wisconsin they went under 34.5 in a win. Against Minnesota they went under 30.5 in a loss. At Wrigley Field against Northwestern they went under 32 in a win. Lastly, against Rutgers they went under 27.5 in a win. I have no reason to believe Iowa won’t win again and hit the under. Might as well keep tempting fate with these unders.

The pick: Under 30.5

Minnesota at Ohio State (-27.5), O/U 49, 4 p.m.

Historically, Ohio State hasn’t struggled in the trap game pre-Michigan when compared to Michigan’s struggles at looking ahead. The strongest trend in this matchup is each team’s record against the spread. Minnesota is a paltry 3-7 while being 1-3 away from home. Ohio State, on the other hand, is 6-3-1 and 4-1 in Columbus. Not only that, but the Buckeyes have covered the spread in four of their last five with the only miss being by a half a point against Wisconsin. I have no reason to believe this game won’t be a blowout.

The pick: Ohio State -27.5

Nebraska at Wisconsin (-4.5), O/U 37, 7:30 p.m.

Both teams desperately need this game for bowl eligibility purposes. Both teams are currently sitting at 5-5. This game happening in Madison is the only reason Wisconsin is favored as the team has been ice cold — the Badgers have lost three in a row to Ohio State, Indiana (!), and Northwestern (!!). Admittedly, they’ve been hampered by injuries at quarterback, running back, and along the offensive line. However, I’ll take Nebraska and the points.

The pick: Nebraska +4.5