Game Thread: No. 3 Michigan vs. Maryland

Michigan heads to Maryland to take on the Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines come into the game 10-0 and No. 3 in the latest CFP rankings.

The Wolverines are coming off a huge 24-15 win at Penn State last week and have a date with Ohio State next Saturday for the Big Ten East title.

First the Wolverines must deal with Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terrapins. Tagovailoa is the heart of this team and he has shown that he is good enough to lead the Terrapins to an upset. Saturday he is hoping to pick up the biggest win of his career and beat the Wolverines.

Last year he almost got it done as they lost 34-27 at Michigan. The Wolverines need to keep him check if they want to avoid the upset.

Game Info

Teams: No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

Television: FOX

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050)

Spread: Michigan -19.0; O/U: 49.5

Today’s question: Will the Wolverines get caught looking ahead?

Last year in this week of the season the Wolverines had to erase a 17-10 fourth quarter deficit to beat Illinois. They used three fourth quarter field goals by Jake Moody to win the game. The last of which came with just nine seconds left. That was setup by a huge fourth down completion and some clutch plays by J.J. McCarthy. That game didn’t matter for the Big Ten East just like this game doesn’t either, but still the Wolverines want to remain undefeated. It would be easy to look ahead to the Ohio State game, but they need to stay focused on Maryland.