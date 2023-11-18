 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Michigan’s win over Maryland

What was being said about Michigan’s performance?

By njdurand
Michigan v Maryland Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

There was plenty to talk about over the course of Michigan’s tight 31-24 win over Maryland.

Here are the very best reactions from social media to the game and Michigan’s performance.

Michigan players, including receiver Roman Wilson, are still showing up to support their head coach in the midst of a three game suspension.

The Wolverine fans also showed up to make their presence known on the road at SECU Stadium.

After going three-and-out on its opening series, Michigan’s offense bounces back for a 65-yard drive capped by a Blake Corum touchdown.

The Michigan defense makes some noise too, as Mike Barrett forces a Taulia Tagovailoa fumble, which Derrick Moore scoops up returns for a touchdown.

The special teams unit gets in on the action too, as Christian Boivin blocks a punt, resulting in a safety.

The Wolverine offense keeps on chugging, as Corum finds the end zone (again) to pad the lead in the second quarter.

Michigan had a rough end to the first half with a J.J. McCarthy interception. In the second half, Maryland comes out swinging to narrow their deficit.

Mike Sainristil has had a nose for the football this year, and he comes up big with an interception to slow Maryland’s roll.

After a big fourth down conversion, Semaj Morgan works his magic on a sweep to find the end zone.

Sainristil comes up big again with an interception in the fourth quarter to give the Wolverines the ball back.

That’ll do it from College Park, Michigan secures win No. 11 on the season and win No. 1,000 in program history to set up a big game next week against the Buckeyes.

