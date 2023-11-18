Social media reactions to Michigan’s win over Maryland

There was plenty to talk about over the course of Michigan’s tight 31-24 win over Maryland.

Here are the very best reactions from social media to the game and Michigan’s performance.

Michigan players, including receiver Roman Wilson, are still showing up to support their head coach in the midst of a three game suspension.

Michigan WR Roman Wilson pulled up wearing a ‘Free Harbaugh’ shirt



(via @BNKonFOX)pic.twitter.com/KSnLzQjnzz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2023

The Wolverine fans also showed up to make their presence known on the road at SECU Stadium.

Almost feels like a home game.〽️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L7lVsVuZlQ — The Winged Helmet (@TWH_Chris) November 18, 2023

After going three-and-out on its opening series, Michigan’s offense bounces back for a 65-yard drive capped by a Blake Corum touchdown.

Need a TD? Give the ball to Blake Corum @UMichFootball takes the lead 〽️#sponsoredby @Wendys pic.twitter.com/J171Bsu8XK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

The Michigan defense makes some noise too, as Mike Barrett forces a Taulia Tagovailoa fumble, which Derrick Moore scoops up returns for a touchdown.

Mike B with the strip sack and D Moore is there to pick it up and score! pic.twitter.com/4nkGylgrmm — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2023

The special teams unit gets in on the action too, as Christian Boivin blocks a punt, resulting in a safety.

2:19 1Q: Blake Corum TD

2:00 1Q: Scoop and score TD

:32 1Q: Punt blocked for safety



No. 3 @UMichFootball is rolling early at Maryland.



: FOX/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/iDhKvvOkez — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 18, 2023

The Wolverine offense keeps on chugging, as Corum finds the end zone (again) to pad the lead in the second quarter.

TOUCHDOWN: Blake Corum again, his 20th of the season and 51st of his career. Wolverines in full control of this game, particularly in the trenches.



Michigan 23, Maryland 3, 7:59 to go in 2Q — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 18, 2023

Michigan had a rough end to the first half with a J.J. McCarthy interception. In the second half, Maryland comes out swinging to narrow their deficit.

TOUCHDOWN TERPS



On 4th & Goal @TerpsFootball punches it in and we now have a 1-score game pic.twitter.com/fYdgKteSfU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Mike Sainristil has had a nose for the football this year, and he comes up big with an interception to slow Maryland’s roll.

Mike Sainristil with a crucial interception. Ruling on the field is that he returned it for a TD, but it's coming back. Michigan ball in Maryland territory. — Aaron McMann | MLive Media Group (@AaronMcMann) November 18, 2023

Mike collects his 4th INT of the season! pic.twitter.com/qipdnoJbR9 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2023

After a big fourth down conversion, Semaj Morgan works his magic on a sweep to find the end zone.

Semaj Morgan is just too fast ⚡️@UMichFootball extends the lead 〽️ pic.twitter.com/zfwBDVyQw8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Sainristil comes up big again with an interception in the fourth quarter to give the Wolverines the ball back.

That’ll do it from College Park, Michigan secures win No. 11 on the season and win No. 1,000 in program history to set up a big game next week against the Buckeyes.