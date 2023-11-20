Celebrate Michigan’s 1,000th win with a new shirt from BreakingT!

The Michigan Wolverines earned their 1,000th win in program history on Saturday afternoon at Maryland. They were without Jim Harbaugh for a second straight game, but the win is all that matters, especially when going for a historic one like this.

The Wolverines are the winningest team in the history of the sport at any level, and now you can commemorate this major achievement with some brand new merch from BreakingT!

GET THE SHIRT HERE

GET THE SHIRT HERE

Here is some important information on this new merch:

Officially licensed by the University of Michigan.

Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies

Designed and printed in the USA

Free returns and exchanges

Comes in sizes S - 3XL

Comes in adult t-shirt, youth t-shirt, women v-neck, and hoodie

Don’t wait to get this new shirt! With Black Friday and the holidays approaching, there’s no guarantee this will be available for long. So get yourself some brand new Michigan merch by clicking HERE, courtesy of our friends at BreakingT!