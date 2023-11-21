Pro Blue: Aidan Hutchinson strips Justin Fields to cap off comeback win, other notable Week 11 performances

It’s hard to believe the NFL season is already more than halfway over; in Week 11, there were plenty of former Michigan Wolverines that helped their respective NFL teams.

Let’s kick off this Pro Blue recap with one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL making a game-winning play.

Aidan Hutchinson strips Justin Fields for safety to seal comeback win

It wasn’t the prettiest game for the Detroit Lions, but they came back from a 12-point deficit with about four minutes to go in the fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bears.

After the Lions took the lead late with a David Montgomery touchdown, and on the very first play of the ensuing Chicago drive, Aidan Hutchinson powered past the offensive tackle who had been holding him all game and sacked Justin Fields, knocking the ball out of his hands before it was ultimately kicked out of the back of the end zone, sealing the win for the NFC North-leading Lions.

If punter Jack Fox ever hits the injury list, Hutchinson, who punted the ball into the stands after the play, may be able to take his place.

POV: You're watching the #Lions D seal the win from the sideline#EasyToCelebrate pic.twitter.com/W9HEVdsAAl — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 19, 2023

Over his first 27 NFL games, Hutchinson has been one of the best young defenders in the league. Per the Lions PR team, he’s the first player in NFL history with 15.0 sacks and four interceptions in his first two seasons — and he still has seven games this season to improve on those numbers.

Along with that sack and forced fumble, Hutchinson had six tackles in the comeback win. Guard Graham Glasgow was part of an offensive line unit that helped the Lions rush for 115 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Rashan Gary recovers fourth-quarter fumble, records sack in win

Hutchinson wasn’t the only former Wolverine to make a big play in the fourth quarter to help his team to victory.

With just under 13 minutes left to play, Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary fell on a fumble to give the Packers possession back in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gary also sacked Justin Herbert on a third down play just before the two-minute warning to force a Chargers punt.

He now has 5.5 sacks on the season, four away from tying his career-high.

Luke Schoonmaker finds the end zone

Tight end Luke Schoonmaker got the scoring started for the Dallas Cowboys in a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers, with Dak Prescott finding him for an 18-yard touchdown catch.

This was Schoonmaker’s second career touchdown, with his first coming against the New York Jets in Week 2. His teammates on the other side of the ball, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and defensive tackle Mazi Smith, combined for six tackles in the victory.

Other notable performances

-In a loss to the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole had a key block on the second level to spring Jaylen Warren 74 yards for the lone Pittsburgh touchdown on the day.

Cole was part of an offensive line that helped the Steelers rush for 172 yards, including that score.

-In a win over the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins caught seven passes for 65 yards.

-In a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody made both of his field goal attempts (the longest being from 37 yards out) and all three of his extra point attempts. His teammate, cornerback Ambry Thomas, had four tackles.

-In a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati safety Dax Hill had six solo tackles and a tackle for loss. His teammate, D.J. Turner, recorded the first sack of his career. He also got flagged for one of the worst pass interference calls you will ever see. He looked cool doing a pirouette at the end, though.

-In a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet had 69 all-purpose yards, 47 on the ground and 22 through the air. His teammate, Frank Clark, also had two tackles.

-In a loss to the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus had five tackles and a pass breakup.

-In a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna had two solo tackles.