It’s hard to believe the final week of college football’s regular season is already upon us.

Rivalry week brings with it several interesting storylines and plenty of postseason implications, but before chaos ensues, here’s what power rankings look like entering the final week of the regular season.

14. Indiana Hoosiers (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) — Last week: 13

The Hoosiers have kept things close in four of their previous contests, but lost three of those. A loss to fellow Big Ten bottom-feeder Michigan State this week is especially damaging to Indiana’s position in our latest rankings.

13. Purdue Boilermakers (3-8, 2-7 Big Ten) — Last week: 12

The Boilermakers were without starting quarterback Hudson Card on Saturday and rarely caught a break against a Northwestern defense that had their number all afternoon.

12. Michigan State Spartans (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) — Last week: 14

A long, tough season finally got a little easier for Michigan State on Saturday as the program avoided its first one-win conference season since 2016 by besting Indiana.

11. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) — Last week: 9

The Huskers’ most explosive offensive start this season fizzled out by the second quarter anga Wisconsin, and left Matt Rhule and company with one more opportunity against division champ Iowa to qualify for their first bowl game since 2016. They drop way back in this week’s rankings after losing their third straight.

10. Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) — Last week: 10

The Illini, needing a win to become bowl-eligible, kept the Hawkeyes from doing much on offense but inevitably would fall victim to a classic 15-13 Iowa victory.

9. Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6, 4-5 Big Ten) — Last week: 8

Minnesota avoided a shutout by kicking a 54-yard field goal with 6:54 left to play but ultimately got drilled by the Buckeyes, 37-3. The Golden Gophers are one win away from being bowl-eligible with one game left.

7. Maryland Terrapins (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) — Last week: 11

It’s been a disappointing season for the Terps, who were originally pegged as one of the conference’s top teams. Maryland still managed to give Michigan all it could handle before eventually falling to the Wolverines, 31-24.

6. Wisconsin Badgers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 6

The Badgers snapped a three-game losing streak and became bowl-eligible with its 24-17 overtime win over Nebraska. The win improved the Badgers to 6-5 overall with a season-ending contest against Minnesota on tap.

6. Northwestern Wildcats (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 7

The Wildcats won back-to-back games for the first time this season and head to in-state rival Illinois this weekend without the added pressure of needed bowl eligibility. After starting the season behind a dark cloud, Northwestern has turned this 2023 campaign into a success.

5. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) — Last week: 5

The Scarlet Knights put up a good fight against the Nittany Lions but failed to capitalize repeatedly on opportunities to take control of the game early. Three costly turnovers would amount to 17 points in favor of a 27-6 Penn State win.

4. Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 4

Iowa handled business against Illinois on Saturday, winning its second division title in three years, and earning a trip to the Big Ten Championship. The Hawkeyes have been so consistent, winning six of their last seven, and will look to close out the regular season against Nebraska.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 3

The Nittany Lions still had trouble finding a rhythm on offense against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, but still came away with the win. Kaytron Allen helped move the chains when needed, and the Penn State defense was once again a force.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 2

The Buckeyes struggled to a 13-0 halftime lead, but a big third quarter helped put Minnesota away. Many of Ohio State’s starters were able to be rested early, enabling all sights to be set on the matchup in Ann Arbor.

1. Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 1

The Wolverines have had prettier wins than the one over Maryland on Saturday, but they escaped with an 11-0 record, nonetheless. For Michigan, all attention turns to Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State, with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.