Survey: How much will not having Jim Harbaugh impact The Game for Michigan?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

I cannot remember a time when The Game meant more than it has in 2023. Two undefeated teams both vying for a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance. But the entire sign-stealing scandal on the Michigan Wolverines’ side, and the Ohio State side of things using it as an excuse for their last two losses, gives this game even more juice.

Now, in the most important game of the year, Michigan will be without Jim Harbaugh in the biggest game of the year against the strongest competition they have faced.

How much will not having Harbaugh on the sidelines impact The Game for Michigan?

DraftKings Sportsbook has Michigan as 3.5-point favorites at home and ESPN Analytics gives them a 55% percent chance of winning, but the College Football Playoff committee placed the Buckeyes at No. 2 and the Wolverines at No. 3 on Tuesday evening. Debates have been ongoing about which of these teams is better, and we will find out exactly who that is on Saturday once the game kicks off.

Will Michigan cover the spread, win and not cover, or lose outright to the Buckeyes in the Big House?

Make sure to enter your votes below and drop your thoughts in the comments below: