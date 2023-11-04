Colin Cowherd rips rival coaches and fanbases for hypocritical demands of action against Michigan

While personalities in the media that are openly on the side of Michigan football have been hard to come by, Colin Cowherd has been of the few that have spoken up in favor of allowing the investigative process run its course.

On FS1’s Thursday edition of The Herd, Cowherd further expanded upon that sentiment, while also taking time to slam the notion that the Wolverines should be punished at this juncture of the investigation. Furthermore, Cowherd touched on exactly why he thinks everyone is out to get Jim Harbaugh.

“Be honest about Harbaugh, it’s about fear.” Cowherd said. “He’s outscored the Big Ten, 229-31, 19 players that will be drafted, and Ohio State is still really good, but Michigan has throttled them. The rush to judgment on the sign stealing scandal is all about fear.”

Cowherd also publicly called out the Wolverines’ rival fanbases for their angry mob-esque approach to a potential Harbaugh suspension, pointing out the hypocritical nature of their premature demands.

“Buckeye fans screamed ‘lamestream media’ on the Zachary Smith embarrassing debacle.” Cowherd said. “Wait for the facts to come out, what’s the rush to judgement? Buckeye fans also did that on Tattoo-Gate. Sparty fans on Mel Tucker — What’s the rush, get all of your facts straight, reporter boy. But yet on Michigan, you want a decision right now?”

When discussing where his opinion stands on Michigan’s recent supremacy over the Buckeyes being called into question, Cowherd offered a thorough explanation of whom he sees having that edge; and why.

“Ohio State is really good, but Michigan has throttled them.” Cowherd said. “Is it because of signals or something else that’s so obvious? Michigan has a clear version of what they are. Harbaugh’s teams are physical and they pound it and they finally got the right quarterback. Call me nutty, but I think they’re dominating now because they finally have a first-round quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. Not because they stole an alligator, a sandwich sign, and Scott Van Pelt’s face on a board.”