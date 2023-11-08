With everything unfolding between the Michigan Wolverines and the NCAA — and now the Big Ten Conference — it truly is Michigan vs. The World.

The fine folks over at BreakingT have recognized this and created two new pieces of clothing to provide Michigan fans during what is a rather peculiar time in college football history: the “Michigan vs. The World” and the “Bet” T-shirts!

GET THE SHIRTS HERE!

These are the perfect shirts for what has been going on lately with Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. The simple design says everything you need to know; Michigan is up against everybody — the Big Ten, the NCAA, and all of college football.

If you aren’t an avid social media user, the Wolverine football players took to Twitter on Friday night and tweeted “bet” when Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten. “Bet” essentially means “challenged accepted.”

Now, here are some facts about these shirts:

Officially licensed by the University of Michigan.

Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies

Designed and printed in the USA

Free returns and exchanges

Comes in sizes S - 3XL

Comes in adult t-shirt, youth t-shirt, women v-neck, and hoodie

