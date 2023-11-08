Former Big 12 commissioner believes there should not be a ‘rush to judgement’ by Big Ten in Michigan sign-stealing scandal

We should know in the very near future whether or not Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti will enforce a suspension on Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. This would be in relation to the ongoing NCAA investigation into Connor Stalions’ seemingly rogue mission to steal signs from Michigan opponents.

Of course, nothing has pointed to Harbaugh knowing what Stalions is alleged to have done — with the NCAA coming out and saying they have not found evidence linking Michigan’s head coach to the matter — but the rest of the Big Ten is “outraged,” even though there are new allegations that Purdue, Rutgers and Ohio State also had the Wolverines’ signs and used them against them.

Regardless what happens, Pettiti is in a tough spot. If he doesn’t suspend Harbaugh, all the other programs will be angry. If he does enforce a suspension, it’s pretty much a guarantee the university, and Harbaugh, will take it to court and be granted an injunction, keeping Harbaugh on the sidelines.

It’s a lose-lose situation, seemingly, for Pettiti, but it’s a situation one former Power Five commissioner — who is probably thankful to not be in Pettiti’s current position — believes should see due process.

“There should not be a rush to judgment,” former Big 12 Commissioner and current CEO of the National Football Foundation, Steven Hatchell, told On3 on Wednesday. “If this were happening in February or March, relative to football, there wouldn’t be the push. We’re right in the middle of the football season, with the end of the season coming up and greater ramifications. So, it puts a greater light on it right now. It seems like there’s a lot of very thoughtful direction that the commissioner and others are having. You just can’t have a rush to judgment.”

Hatchell brings up a good point. Had this been leaked in the offseason, Pettiti would not be pressured to make a suspension. The NCAA, which has been investigating this from the start, has not even provided Michigan an official Notice of Allegations yet. If Pettiti were to hand down a suspension — especially when three other programs are also to have allegedly colluded and, possibly, broken the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy — would be an unprecedented decision, and a hypocritical one, at that.

Additionally, Hatchell thought the stance the College Football Playoff Committee took in saying the investigation is an NCAA issue and not a CFP issue was the right one.

“I saw that from (executive director of the CFP) Bill Hancock, they’re not an administrative board, and I think that’s accurate,” Hatchell said. “They’re evaluating what happens on the field and as the season goes. I think it would be wrong for them, not that they’re advocating that at all.

“It would be wrong for them to say, ‘Well, we’re not going to consider any institution because we think that there might be some issues coming down the pipe.’ You just keep doing what you’re doing and put that playoff together for the year, then see what happens after that.”

A decision from Pettiti should be coming sometime on Thursday. We will have the latest as it happens right here on Maize n Brew.