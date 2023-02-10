Reflecting on Brad Robbins’ unique collegiate journey

Brad Robbins has been one of the biggest fan favorites for Michigan Wolverines fans the past couple of seasons, and for great reason. He has obviously been a great punter for the Wolverines, but he’s done it all with class and raising money for cancer awareness along the way. Not to mention his awesome mustache.

The first few years for Robbins at Michigan were unique. During his freshman season, Robbins came in and made an immediate impact. He appeared in 10 games that season and ended up earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

During his sophomore season, Robbins did not see any game action and appeared in just two games during his junior year in 2019, all due to injury. Robbins was back on the scene during the COVID season, his senior year. Appearing in five of six games, he did enough to earn another All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Robbins decided to return for a couple graduate years, and the past two seasons have been special. He has the been the punter and holder and has put up some great statistics, specifically during his first grad season.

In 2021, Robbins punted 45 times for 2,085 yards, averaging 46.3 yards per punt, which is the second best average in program history. He had 17 punts inside the 20 yard line and 12 punts of 50 yards or more. He can flat out boot it.

What has been so impressive about Robbins’ career is his Pin Cancer Deep campaign he started last season. Based on how many times he punts, punt yardage and more, Robbins donates a certain amount of money to the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center. Over the last two seasons, Robbins raised just over $14,000.

Robbins has been an incredible student-athlete during his time at Michigan and has represented the university well. He will be attending the NFL Draft Combine and should be a great addition to whichever NFL team he joins. Congrats, Brad!