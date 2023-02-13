Chad Henne announces retirement after winning second Super Bowl with Chiefs

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement on Instagram after winning his second Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.

During his time with Michigan, Henne completed 59.7% from his 1,387 passes and threw for 9,715 yards and 87 touchdowns. He also led the Wolverines to four bowl games, including a win his senior year at the Capital One Bowl. In that game, he was named MVP and defeated Urban Meyer, Tim Tebow and the Florida Gators.

For some of our younger readers looking at this, if you have 15 minutes to spare, watch the video below. Henne had a talented team around him, playing with fellow Michigan legends like Mike Hart, Jake Long, Brandon Graham, LaMarr Woodley, Mario Manningham and so many others. In his Michigan tenure (2004-07), he was the leader on some of the most talented Michigan teams in school history.

Henne was drafted in the second round by the Miami Dolphins in 2008 and played in the NFL since then, including stints with the Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chiefs. He appeared in 78 games, completing 59.6% of his passes and throwing for 13,290 yards and 60 touchdowns.

He wasn’t a star in the NFL by any means, but he did start 54 games before serving as a backup for the Chiefs. He spelled Patrick Mahomes when he got hurt in the AFC Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars and led his squad on a touchdown drive.

Not many people can say they’ve played 13 seasons in the NFL, but Henne is one of those fortunate few. That long of a career puts him near the top of the list when it comes to former Wolverines that lasted in the NFL the longest.

We at Maize n Brew hope Henne has a fruitful retirement, and we thank him for all the wonderful memories.